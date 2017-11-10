Arts / ‘Grease’ auditions coming up

“Skills Assessment Auditions” will be held in Canberra tomorrow, Saturday, November 11 and it’s not too late for people between the age of 10 and 21 years old love singing and dancing to sign up.

Touring arenas around the country from later this year, “Grease: The Arena Experience” is a commercial show that operates by using a professional cast of 30 performers surrounded by an amateur mass ensemble of over 500 performers, drawn from local communities over school holidays.

Presented by the company Harvest Rain, this show follows in the footsteps of its arena production of “Cats” and “Hairspray – The Big Fat Arena Spectacular”.

Directed and choreographed by Callum Mansfield the show features hit songs including “You’re the One That I Want”, “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, and “Greased Lightnin”.

“Grease”, Canberra skills assessments, Saturday, November 11, info and registrations to greasearenashow

