Arts / Greek film festival comes to town

At a season launch earlier this week, Johnathan Efkarpidis of Hotel Hotel and the Molonglo Group joined Palace Electric Cinema general manager Lavanna Neal at the Festival Hub in the Nishi building to announce details of the eight films, also saying there would be live Greek music, dance and a selection of food supplied by Monster Bar, in association with the Hellenic Club, throughout the festival.

“Roza of Smyrna”, billed as a Greco-Turkish “Romeo and Juliet”, will open the festival. Centred on an enigmatic old woman Roza from Izmir, it shows a collector of Greek objects in Asia Minor accidentally finding a bloodstained Greek wedding dress in a small antique shop and uncovering a story of love and genocide.

The event will close with Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2017 psychological thriller, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, which won Best Screenplay Award at Cannes Film Festival this year. Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell, it brings a touch of horror to the festival.

24th Greek Film Festival, at Palace Electric Cinemas, NewActon, October 19-22. Bookings and all program details to palacecinemas.com.au

