Arts / Harriet to set the hearts pumping with new fellowship

THE inaugural fellow in the newly-announced Art Group Creative Fellowship, is Queanbeyan artist Harriet Schwarzrock.

According to the Canberra Glassworks’ acting chair, Michael Snare, it’s aimed at supporting professional glass artists and contributes to Canberra’s reputation as a world-class centre of glass.

For his part, Art Group’s Project Director Brett Smith said his team was “committed to craftsmanship and attention to detail”.

Schwarzrock’s work is widely collected, and her piece, “breathe”, won the sculpture prize in the 2014 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize.

She will spend the next six months working from a dedicated studio space in the Canberra Glassworks and says the fellowship presented her with a rare opportunity “to experiment and to play with a new area of glass”.

Her plan is to explore the ideas of interconnection, illumination and electricity within the body by blowing forms that are pumped with neon gas. These will form an installation of “blown heart glass vessels” that respond to human touch, the prototype of which were exhibited recently at the Suki & Hugh gallery in Bungendore.

Schwarzrock hopes to showcase the resulting artwork at the “Enlighten” festival in 2018.

