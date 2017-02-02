Arts / James comes home to play

GUITAR player, singer, songwriter James Southwell is a local region success story.

Born and raised in Bowning, just on the other side of Yass, Southwell first became interested in playing guitar when he received one for Christmas when he was seven-years-old.

He left school at age 17 to become a full-time guitar player and his first album, “Dark Angel” was recorded in December 2005. Since that he has been much in demand around the festival circuit, with some of his earliest successes at Summernats in 2008 and the Canberra and Yass Heritage Festival in 2009.

Proud father Tony Southwell tells “Citynews” that he went to school in Canberra and played his first professional show at The Old Canberra Inn 11 years ago. Since then, he adds, he has played over 2000 shows in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, including headlining almost every blues festival in the country.

Now he’s coming back to Canberra with his “A plus” band as part of his 18 show tour for the release of his new album “The Dockside Sessions”, (Where The Wind Blows) recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana. Expect blues, infused with funk and rock & roll.

Joining Southwell and US bass player Charlie Wooton onstage will be Australian drummer Mark Kennedy, Dylan Harding on percussion and Kate DeAraugo doing backing vocals. A special guest will be founding member of “Chain”, guitarist Phil Manning, all supported by Harry Brus and his band.

James Southwell and band at The Basement, 2 Cohen Street, Belconnen, 7pm Friday, February 3, tickets at the door.

