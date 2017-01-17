Arts / Karena takes over at ANCA

The ACT visual arts community is welcoming a new face this week as Karena Keys takes over as ANCA Gallery Manager from Annika Harding.

Chair of the ANCA Board, Annika Romeyn, reported that ANCA received a large number of applications for the role, reflecting the excellent local and national reputation that ANCA Gallery has developed.

Keys grew up in Canberra and completed her Bachelor of Visual Arts with Honours at the ANU School of Art in 2005.

Since graduating she has exhibited nationally and internationally and taken part in studio residencies at Artspace, Sydney, Queen Street Studios, Sydney and Takt kunstprojektraum in Berlin. She has also completed a Masters of Visual Art at Sydney College of the Arts in 2014.

She has worked in various roles at several art centres and galleries including most recently at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre in Western Sydney, where she has been working in Public Programs and Education developing creative public engagement activities.

ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, reopens for 2017 at 6pm on Wednesday, February 8, or the opening of “I see re(a)d”, an exhibition by Canberra-based emerging artists Sophie Bishop, Mimi Fairall, Michelle Hallinan, Kelly Hayes, Jess Higgins, Bec Setnicar and Di White. All welcome. ANCA Gallery opening hours: 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

