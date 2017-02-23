THE National Film and Sound Archive is justly proud of its expertise and ingenuity in bringing old footage to life, but they’ve outdone themselves this time by building a custom-made device in order to digitise […]
Arts / Kevin shows us how to make comedy ‘deadly’
ONE of Australia’s “deadliest” comic artists is in town this week to share his sense of fun with Canberra’s Aboriginal community.Kevin Kropinyeri, best-known for his work with NITV’s “Express Yourself”, the Aboriginal Comedy All Stars and the Deadly Awards at the Sydney Opera House, has been engaged by Tuggeranong Arts Centre to conduct a series of two-hour workshops with school groups. Since early in the week he’s been visiting community Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health Service, West Belconnen Child and Family Centre and Gold Creek High. All the free workshops were open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children (from 10 years up), teenagers and adults.
Kropinyeri has been widely praised for mixing observational stand-up comedy with ridiculous physical humour.
“His professional performance skills will be balanced with personal stories of growing up, marriage and the particular, absurd challenges of life as an Aboriginal family man,” the centres CEO, Rauny Worm says.
Tomorrow, he’ll be hosting the ACT Deadly Funny Comedy Heats for adults, and the winner will represent the ACT at Melbourne’s Comedy Festival.
ACT Deadly Funny Comedy Heats, Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenaway, 7pm, Friday, February 24. Free event and no bookings required. Information about the competition can be found at comedyfestival.com.au/2016/season/deadly-funny/
