Arts / Kevin shows us how to make comedy ‘deadly’

ONE of Australia’s “deadliest” comic artists is in town this week to share his sense of fun with Canberra’s Aboriginal community.

Kropinyeri has been widely praised for mixing observational stand-up comedy with ridiculous physical humour.

“His professional performance skills will be balanced with personal stories of growing up, marriage and the particular, absurd challenges of life as an Aboriginal family man,” the centres CEO, Rauny Worm says.

Tomorrow, he’ll be hosting the ACT Deadly Funny Comedy Heats for adults, and the winner will represent the ACT at Melbourne’s Comedy Festival.

ACT Deadly Funny Comedy Heats, Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenaway, 7pm, Friday, February 24. Free event and no bookings required. Information about the competition can be found at comedyfestival.com.au/2016/season/deadly-funny/

