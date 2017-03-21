CANBERRA painter Robert Boynes’ newest exhibition of work, “Modern Times”, curated by Terence Maloon, will officially be launched by the director of Geelong Gallery, Jason Smith, at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, […]
Arts / Kirrah leaves ‘Les Mis’ for ‘The Bodyguard’
“CITYNEWS” received, with interest this morning, an invitation to view a number of short scenes and songs from the hit musical “The Bodyguard”, coming to Star City’s Lyric Theatre in Sydney soon — and the cast list includes two Canberra names.High on the list is Damien Bermingham, once a Canberra Philharmonic luminary and now a seasoned professional in the country’s mainstage – he’ll play the featured role of tony in the music show, based on the Warner Bros hit movie that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, in which former secret service agent Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar singer Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Of more immediate interest is the appearance on the show’s ensemble list of Kirrah Amosa, previously billed to play the plum part of Eponine in Free Rain Theatre’s coming production of “Les Miserables”.|
“CityNews” is surprised that Free Rain hasn’t announced this, or that she will be replaced by Nicole Carr in “Les Mis”, but it’s unsurprising that Amosa has been engaged.“CityNews” featured the talented artist on the cover in September last year when she played Elphaba in “Wicked”, and as recently as our March 3 edition, in a “Les Mis” story, we wrote of Amosa: “’Citynews’ predicts that she’ll soon be snaffled up for bigger stages around the country.”
Ah well, that’s showbiz.
For further information about “The Bodyguard” visit thebodyguardmusical.com.au
