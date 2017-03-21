Arts / Kirrah leaves ‘Les Mis’ for ‘The Bodyguard’

“CITYNEWS” received, with interest this morning, an invitation to view a number of short scenes and songs from the hit musical “The Bodyguard”, coming to Star City’s Lyric Theatre in Sydney soon — and the cast list includes two Canberra names.

“CityNews” is surprised that Free Rain hasn’t announced this, or that she will be replaced by Nicole Carr in “Les Mis”, but it’s unsurprising that Amosa has been engaged.

in September

last year when she played Elphaba in “Wicked”, and as recently as our March 3 edition, in a “Les Mis” story, we wrote of Amosa: “’Citynews’ predicts that she’ll soon be snaffled up for bigger stages around the country.”

Ah well, that’s showbiz.

For further information about “The Bodyguard” visit thebodyguardmusical.com.au

