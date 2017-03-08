IN a happy bipartisan moment, Senator Zed Seselja and Federal MP Gai Brodtmann officially launched Elevate Academy at Saint John Paul II College this morning. The brainchild is Francis Owusu from Kulture Break, the academy […]
Arts / Kulture Break launches academy
IN a happy bipartisan moment, Senator Zed Seselja and Federal MP Gai Brodtmann officially launched Elevate Academy at Saint John Paul II College this morning.The brainchild is Francis Owusu from Kulture Break, the academy of which he is principal director providing high-level training, mentoring and leadership development of Canberra’s aspiring talent from ages 10-26 in dance and singing.
Members of the academy will receive training and mentoring by professional faculty teachers who are committed to supporting talented students to “elevate” their passion and talent to the next level.
Elevate aims to equip young people in Canberra with qualifications, employable skills and self-confidence.
Welcoming one professional, Nigerian-born Australian singer-songwriter and dancer Tim Omaji to the team, Owusu said: “Elevate Academy brings together industry professionals like ‘Timomatic’, who will personally train and mentor members of the Elevate Academy, to give our students a unique experience and a definite edge.”
As well as Dance, secondary study areas will include diplomas in digital media, sound engineering, graphic design and more.
For more information visit elevateacademy.com.au
