Arts / Limited tickets to Balinese dance performance

THE Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is hosting a Balinese dance performance at the National Gallery of Australia this weekend, but you’ll have to hurry to get into this one, as the Gallery’s website reads: “sold out”.

The performers are the visiting “KITA” (us) Art Community Dancers from Bali and their hope is to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds with a range of dancers, including a masked dance as pictured.

The Indonesian Embassy in Canberra has told “CityNews” that a very limited number of tickets are still available directly from the Embassy, but they are running out fast.

Indonesian dance and gamelan concert, James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, Sunday, April 23. Inquiries to pensosbud.canberra@kemlu.go.id and requests for tickets to 6250 8642​.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

