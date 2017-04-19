TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s animal theme for 2017 is central in the “Animal Hearts” exhibition now running. Curated by Narelle Phillips, it’s a group exhibition by Caroline Ambrus, Dianna Budd, Janet Long, John Gould, Kerry Shepherdson […]
Arts / Limited tickets to Balinese dance performance
THE Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is hosting a Balinese dance performance at the National Gallery of Australia this weekend, but you’ll have to hurry to get into this one, as the Gallery’s website reads: “sold out”.Canberrans appear to have an insatiable appetite for this lively and dramatic form of Indonesian dancing, which will be accompanied by a Balinese gamelan group from the ACT. Balinese dance, unlike its equally famous but more rarefied central Javanese counterpart, is up-tempo and very easily understood by audiences who have no background in Asian dance.
The performers are the visiting “KITA” (us) Art Community Dancers from Bali and their hope is to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds with a range of dancers, including a masked dance as pictured.
The Indonesian Embassy in Canberra has told “CityNews” that a very limited number of tickets are still available directly from the Embassy, but they are running out fast.
Indonesian dance and gamelan concert, James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, Sunday, April 23. Inquiries to pensosbud.canberra@kemlu.go.id and requests for tickets to 6250 8642.
