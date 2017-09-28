Arts / Linus wins ACT Young Virtuoso Award

PIANIST Linus (Hanul) Lee, 22, has won the ACT Young Virtuoso Award competition held at community radio station ArtSound FM’s Manuka studio over the weekend.

The adjudication panel, led by Canberra composer and pianist Sally Greenaway, said Lee’s performance pieces by Chopin and Liszt was remarkably mature.

The young musician credits his work with community choirs to his success as a pianist since arriving from Korea five years ago. Since then he has been accompanying groups such as the Canberra Austrian Choir, Harmonie German Choir and Sing Australia.

“The community choirs were my main network when I came to Canberra,” he says.

“Accompanying them gave me opportunities as a solo pianist and made me a better musician. The choir work inspired me to go on and study music at a high level.”

After first gaining an arts degree, where he majored in international relations, Lee is now in his second year of a Bachelor of Music at the ANU and has won several scholarships and prizes.

“I very much enjoy living in Canberra,” Lee says, “The easy-going lifestyle and being close to nature is very different from Seoul.”

The two-hour live broadcast of the award on Canberra’s fine music and arts radio station last Sunday was presented by Annabel Wheeler. Three other young musicians also featured guitarist Owen Elliott, double bass player Hayley Manning and flautist Ev Ramadan.

The Young Virtuoso Award is open to aspiring classical instrumentalists under 25 and singers under 30 and Canberra has produced two national winners in the past five years such as classical guitarists, Andrey Lebedev and Stephanie Jones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

