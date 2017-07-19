Arts / Local artists in finals for Art Music Awards

As well as honouring composers and performers in contemporary classical, improvised jazz, experimental music and sound art, the Art Music Awards, staged jointly by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre, also recognise excellence by organisations and individuals, and both the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and Bermagui’s Four Winds Festival are on the list.

A nomination for the award for Excellence in Music Education has gone to Goulburn Regional Conservatorium, Canberra Symphony Orchestra and University of Canberra for “The Goulburn Concerto”, composed by Sean Boyle and conducted by UC’s Dr Anita Collins at Llewellyn Hall in April last year.

Other nominations in the same category went to Moorambilla Voices for their 2016 season, Sydney Symphony Orchestra for its annual teacher-training program, TunED-Up! and West Australian Symphony Orchestra for its 2016 education program.

A nomination for the Award for Excellence in a Regional Area has gone to Four Winds for its 2016 Easter Festival at Bermagui, directed by composer and clarinettist Paul Dean.

Other finalists in the category include “Ngarukuruwala for Ngiya awungarra” (I Am Here, Now), ethnographic recordings of Tiwi song material, Primal Dance Company for modern dance work, Footmarks and Tura New Music for its 2016 Regional Program.

A wide variety of finalists have been acknowledged across 11 categories. Today’s announcements do not include the Australian State and Territory Awards, which will be revealed during the Awards ceremony, and the “Distinguished Services to Australian Music” award will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2017 Art Music Awards, City Recital Hall, Sydney, Tuesday, August 22.

