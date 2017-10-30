Arts / Matt’s calling for compositions

THE Matt Withers Australian Music Composition Competition is on again, with the first prize doubling to $2000 and total cash prizes increased to more than $3000 plus recording and performance opportunities, too.

Entirely the initiative of Canberra classical guitarist Matt Withers and funded from his own pocket, the competition began in 2014 and has since gained national recognition and a few sponsors.

Previously the competition, open to any Australian composer, has just been for solo classical guitar but for 2018 it’s expanding to take in compositions for guitar and string quartets (two violins, viola & cello).

Queensland visual artist Sue Needham has created a new set of three works, “Stormy Seashore”, which the composers are asked to use as the inspiration for a seven to 10-minute work and, once again, there will be an award for an emerging artist under 25.

As well, a commission has been supported for a new work by Australian composer/guitarist Richard Charlton.

Entries will be open until next year before a national panel of musical experts will assess and select the winning pieces, to be performed on tour in 2018 by Matt Withers and The Acacia Quartet, with Needham’s artworks forming the backdrop.

Full details and entry forms at mattwithers.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

