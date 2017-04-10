Arts / AWM receives rare Nolan painting

A RARE painting by Sgt Sidney Nolan of the legendary John (Jack) Simpson Kirkpatrick and one of the donkeys on which he rescued over 240 wounded men on Gallipoli has been gifted to Australian War Memorial.

The mixed media painting, “Simpson and the donkey”, sized 24.8 x 18.7 cm, is signed and inscribed on its reverse, “Maie with love Sidney”. Maie herself served as a VAD nurse in the First World War and later married Richard Casey, who became Governor-General in 1965.

Nolan completed this work as part of a large series of paintings on the subject of Gallipoli, most of which depicted soldiers and landscapes. Unusually, the work features Simpson carrying the donkey. Gallipoli was a subject to which Nolan often returned throughout his artistic career, and in 1978 he presented many of the works from his Gallipoli series to the Memorial.

The story, told to countless Australian schoolchildren, has also been immortalised in Peter Collett’s bronze sculpture of “Simpson and donkey”, which stands outside the War Memorial, a connection Dr Nelson was quick to make as he explained the importance of the legend, while assuring Mr Favilla that the painting would be prominently displayed.

The painting and the story, he said, were symbolic of the War Memorial’s most valued principle that “a life of value is one spent in service of another human being”.

He told those present at the handover that he had presently known the late Dr Favilla through the Australian Medical Association and that he felt sure he would have been pleased with this gift, from which the wider Australian public could benefit.

