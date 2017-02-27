Arts Minister launches ‘Sun-down, Get-down’

THE increasingly busy ACT Arts Minister, Gordon Ramsay, presented himself on Friday night at Gorman Arts Centre to launch its exotic summer garden party, “Sun-down, Get-down”.

Significant items on the menu included the “Noted Writers Festival”, the Feminarsty Ideas, conducting master classes with Dan Walker, “Flash” residencies and the threat of an explosive performance by the group Krakatau.

Ainslie and Gorman chairperson Susie Campbell urged strangers to get talking to each other through the use of little pieces of paper with questions on them that were to be thrown at somebody you didn’t know. It seemed to work.

As for the Minister, he was beginning to realise, he said, that his newish portfolio gave him the perfect reason to excuse himself from the assembly.

Ainslie and Gorman Season One 2017 program is available in printed form from both arts centres.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

