Arts / Musical legend back at the helm of youth choirs

ONE of Canberra’s true musical legends, Judith Clingan, is stepping back into the centrestage returning as conductor of the Training, Children’s and Youth Choirs with Music for Canberra.

year.

Known for her many children’s operas and international tours with her Wayfarers’ ensemble, her formidable career of conducting, composing, teaching and performing in Canberra led to her being named the inaugural Canberra Artist of the Year in 1991 at the ACT arts awards.

As well she has taught and conducted across Australia and abroad and was the founder of the illustrious musical organisation Gaudeamus, the forerunner of Music For Canberra, under whose umbrella the choir operates.

Clingan will see the choristers through performances for the 50th anniversary celebrations, the national eisteddfod and a schools tour.

Kathleen Grant, CEO and artistic director at Music for Canberra, says: “Judith’s career has been an inspiration to many young musicians, and we are so looking forward to the energy, creativity and experience Judith brings back to the choir that she started 50 years ago.”

The organisation is a community music school providing accessibility in music to a broad range of clients, including children from 18 months, those living with disability, through to adults and active seniors. Its program of musical groups, lessons and workshops includes the Canberra Youth Orchestra and the Canberra Children’s and Youth Choir.

All information about Music for Canberra may be found at musicforcanberra.org.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

