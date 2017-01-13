Arts / ‘Nutcracker’ to dazzle young children

THE Australian Ballet’s “Storytime Ballet” will be back in town again with its brand new production of “The Nutcracker”.

This version has been created by the flagship ballet company especially for children aged three years old and up.

Artistic director of The Australian Ballet, David McAllister says, “After the success of the first season of Storytime Ballet in 2015 it’s wonderful to be able to bring another production to our youngest ballet fans.

“The Nutcracker is one of the world’s most-loved story ballets and the perfect introduction to ballet for children, as they follow this classic Christmas tale of Clara and her adventures.”

The performance lasts just under an hour to suit children below the age of 11 and features a narrator to guide the audience through the ballet.

It’s not a cutdown production in its scale. “The Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker” has been envisaged as a large-scale ballet packed with brand new designs by Australian designer Krystal Giddings, dazzling dancing, sparkling tutus and enchanting music.

Children follow the familiar story of Clara and a marvellous party that turns into a magical adventure where the Nutcracker becomes more than just a doll and we meet characters like The Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King.

“Storytime Ballet: The Nutcracker,” at Canberra Theatre, January 21–24, bookings to canberra theatre centre.com.au or 6257 2700.

