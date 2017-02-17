Arts / Partying like it’s their last – The Fringe

IT’S time for the 10-year-old Canberra Fringe Festival to launch itself upon the nation’s capital with a program full of “party, menagerie and cabaret”.

But in the meantime, youthful Canberrans are getting ready to dress up and enjoy Mother Tongue Multilingual Poetry, Mr Tim and the Fuzzy Elbows, The Fuelers, Drumassault, Alice Cottee from No Hausfrau, Positive Feedback Loop, Dead DJ Joke, Little Dove Theatre Art with Fresh Funk Dance, the Sound and Fury Ensemble, Prom, Warm Death, Jessica McKerlie, Spectres of Love, and hovering over all, the event’s outrageous MC Lisa-Skye.

“While we don’t know what lies ahead for the Canberra Fringe Festival, we do know that we intend to party like it’s our last!” Miller says.

Canberra Fringe Festival 2017 is taking place on, Saturday, February 18, from 10am – midnight on London Circuit near Petrie Plaza.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

