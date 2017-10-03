Arts / Photos of devastation and regeneration

After a major blaze in the Nowra region several years ago, photographer Stephen Hartup took his Large Format camera to Tolwong Road, which lies between Nerriga and Nowra in the Sassafras locality to record the aftermath and the regrowth; he did this over a three-year period.

Many of the 35 photos in this exhibition are close-up shots of the devastation that the fire has caused; some look like they are images of where the earth has actually melted due to the fire. Every photo is in black and white, and this adds its own unique effect to the charred and burnt landscape.

The patterns and shapes left over from the blaze reveal themselves on trees, on the ground and on the twisted and tortured bark from trees. Even though the emphasis of this exhibition is on what happens to nature when it suffers from a major fire, there are images that show the regeneration that the earth is always capable of creating.

