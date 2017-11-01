Arts / Play mixes peculiar rhymes with iPhones

The Mechanicals are the Athenian tradesmen from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” who put on the play “Pyramus and Thisbe” for the wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta.

There’s Peter Quince the carpenter (Rory Walker), Snug the joiner (Holly Austin), Nick Bottom the weaver (Charles Mayer), Francis Flute the bellows-mender (Nathan O’Keefe) , Tom Snout the tinker (Lori Bell) and Robin Starveling the tailor (Julie Forsyth).

Directed by Sara Giles, this is a revival of a play by actor-director Geoffrey Rush, Shakespeare, Tony Taylor and Keith Robinson.

This morning, media were treated to snippets of songs interspersing Shakespeare lines, peculiar rhymes and references to iPhone and other modern technological phenomena as the world-famous amateurs, the Athenian Mechanicals, known to schoolchildren everywhere, prepare themselves for the “tedious brief scene of young Pyramus and his love”.

“The Popular Mechanicals”, The Playhouse, November 1-4. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

