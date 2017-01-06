Arts / ‘POKE-Art’ all the go at studioMAP

PICKING up on the Pokémon Go global phenomenon, studioMAP in Griffith is turning on a unique art workshop specially designed for children.

Young Canberra Pokémon enthusiasts or budding artist, drawers and illustrators have a chance to immerse themselves in workshops specially designed for children from six years old through to teenagers. Experience is not important, as beginners, intermediate and advance participants are catered for.

studioMAP, a long term occupant at M16 Artspace, located in Griffith is conducting two Monday to Friday afternoons workshops featuring Pokemon Art, Manga art and general illustration for children and teens. Participants are not expected to be accompanied by an adult. Settling may of course require a short parental stay if required.

The workshops will be staffed with studioMAP’s resident Pokemon art specialists who not only draw and paint expertly, we are told, but also “possess vast Pokemon knowledge”.

The workshop-classes are for two hours daily (3.30 -5.30 Monday to Friday) participants only need to bring snacks.

Week 1. January 9–13 / 3.30pm-5.30pm

Week 2. January 16–20 / 3.30pm-5.30pm

Casual sessions with a minimum of two sessions per week are available.

POKE-Art / Manga & Illustration Workshops, bookings to studiomap.com.au

