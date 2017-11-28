THE 10th birthday year of The Q is coming and canny program manager Stephen Pike has chosen the theme “Let’s Celebrate!” But he’s having second thoughts. “When I finally got it all together in one […]
Arts / Queanbeyan snapper wins prize for whale photo
Nitin Jayanand’s image captured a breaching humpback whale at Port Arthur.
It was 21-year-old Townsville photographer Harrison Warne who took out the grand prize for his image, “Eye Bath”, a photograph of an Eastern Spiny-tailed Gecko licking its eye.
There more than 4900 entries from across the country, and TNC Australia director Rich Gilmore said he was impressed by the array and standard of the 2017 entries.“We live in such a beautiful country and these incredible images are the perfect way to remind everyone about the diversity of the environment, the vast array of wildlife and the spectacular scenery,” he said.
The other category winners were Landscape – Geoff Hutchinson of Wentworth Point, NSW, People in Nature – Liam Byrne of Newman, WA, Urban Nature – Emily Williams of Birkdale, QLD, Water – Marlee Currie of Coolum Beach, QLD, and Wacky Wildlife – Donna Rondeau of Cairns, QLD.
All winning entries can be viewed at natureaustralia.org.au/photo
