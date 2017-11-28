Arts / Queanbeyan snapper wins prize for whale photo

“Breaching”, by Nitin Jayanand

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Queanbeyan has won the People’s Choice award in the Nature Conservancy Australia 2017 photography competition.

Nitin Jayanand’s image captured a breaching humpback whale at Port Arthur.

It was 21-year-old Townsville photographer Harrison Warne who took out the grand prize for his image, “Eye Bath”, a photograph of an Eastern Spiny-tailed Gecko licking its eye.

There more than 4900 entries from across the country, and TNC Australia director Rich Gilmore said he was impressed by the array and standard of the 2017 entries.

Harrison Warne, ‘Eye Bath’ (Eastern Spiny-tailed Gecko)

“We live in such a beautiful country and these incredible images are the perfect way to remind everyone about the diversity of the environment, the vast array of wildlife and the spectacular scenery,” he said.

The other category winners were Landscape – Geoff Hutchinson of Wentworth Point, NSW, People in Nature – Liam Byrne of Newman, WA, Urban Nature – Emily Williams of Birkdale, QLD, Water – Marlee Currie of Coolum Beach, QLD, and Wacky Wildlife – Donna Rondeau of Cairns, QLD.

All winning entries can be viewed at natureaustralia.org.au/photo

, ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: