Arts / Queanbeyan snapper wins prize for whale photo

Nitin Jayanand’s image captured a breaching humpback whale at Port Arthur.

It was 21-year-old Townsville photographer Harrison Warne who took out the grand prize for his image, “Eye Bath”, a photograph of an Eastern Spiny-tailed Gecko licking its eye.

There more than 4900 entries from across the country, and TNC Australia director Rich Gilmore said he was impressed by the array and standard of the 2017 entries.

The other category winners were Landscape – Geoff Hutchinson of Wentworth Point, NSW, People in Nature – Liam Byrne of Newman, WA, Urban Nature – Emily Williams of Birkdale, QLD, Water – Marlee Currie of Coolum Beach, QLD, and Wacky Wildlife – Donna Rondeau of Cairns, QLD.

All winning entries can be viewed at natureaustralia.org.au/photo

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...