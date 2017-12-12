Arts / Radio drama, live on stage!

YOU know it’s Christmas when a local theatre company decides to stage the famous American holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”, based on the 1947 film of the same name that, in turn, began as a 1940s radio broadcast.

Honest Puck Theatre’s James Scott directs the show, suitable for all the family.

It’s an adaptation by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, but Honest Puck will be doing it as a live radio play with scripts in hand, live sound effects, character voices and genuine – not canned – laughs.

The cast of Katherine Berry, Monica Engel, Colin Giles, Michael Ubrihien, James Scott and Hayden Splitt (as George) plans to bring a few dozen characters to the microphone.

“This play offers a new theatrical experience for those who’ve never heard (and seen!) radio quite like this,” Scott promises.

The story goes… sensitive resident of small-town America, George Bailey (think Jimmy Stewart) considers ending his life on Christmas Eve. Since childhood he has dreamt of leaving town to explore the world, but his hopes have been dashed, until fate intervenes.

There’s an angelic intervention and George comes to realise how much he really has. That’s the Christmas message.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”, CADA Studios, 1/9 Lithgow Street, Fyshwick, December 14-23. Bookings to honestpuck.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...