Arts / Rae reveals Snow’s ‘quiet inner-life’

Director of the gallery, Angus Trumble welcomed the new addition, telling those present at the unveiling that he was the first Canberra business person to be represented in the collection.

“Mr Snow has been a generous contributor to the growth of Canberra as a city, most recently with the redevelopment of the airport for the intake of international flights to the city,” Trumble said.

“As executive chairman of Canberra Airport and the Capital Airport Group, Mr Snow has been and will continue to be a strong asset to the Canberra community and economy.”

Trumble also praised Snow’s work as a philanthropist and his focus on assisting disadvantaged people through the Snow Foundation.

Describing the portrait as “a beautiful creation by Jude Rae, who is known for a painting style that reveals the quiet inner-life of her sitters”, Trumble said the gallery had felt that the pairing of Rae with Snow was “a natural union that enabled the revelation of his quiet benevolence”.

The portrait was unveiled at an NPG Foundation event this evening and will join the permanent collection. It was commissioned with funds provided by Justin Garrick and Darin Ganesan Rasu, Dino and Dimitra Nikias, Jim Windeyer, Claudia Hyles, Sotiria and John Liangis, Justice Mary Finn, Bill and Elaine Farmer, Tim Efkarpidis, Bob and Charlotte Nattey, Jennifer Bott, Keith Bradley, and Sam and Heather Whittle.

“Terry Snow and China 2017”, will be on display at the National Portrait Gallery in the coming months.

