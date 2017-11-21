Arts / ‘Rake’ auditions in Canberra

Since that time, Roxburgh and writers Peter Duncan and Andrew Knight have been in a huddle concocting a fifth season of the TV series, “Rake”.

The premise for their script is obvious enough.

Duncan says: “As a committed if somewhat lazy group of anarchists, we wanted to see if Cleaver could bring as much chaos to Parliament as he did to the courts.”

“So far, we think our mission is on track. It’s great that we have an opportunity to expand Cleaver’s messy palette and give Richard a chance to get his hands truly dirty,” he says.

Now Screen Canberra reports that local casting is underway, with one of the biggest call-outs on record here for cameo actors and extras since the 1980s TV series “The Dismissal”.

Some auditions have already taken place, but below are the plans for the rest of the week’s auditions. Actors interested should contact send through to James Macbeth, jamesrmacbeth@gmail.com attaching a head shot and a one-page resume.

Schedule for auditions:

Wednesday, November 22:

Senate attendant – Male.

Senate clerk.

Senate deputy clerk.

Senate hansard reporter.

20 senators.

Thursday, November 23:

Six OPH press pack.

Two anti terrorist SWAT officers.

Four OPH delivery / maintenance staff.

Six parliamentarians and staff.

Six 12-year-olds as part of a school group.

15 Caroline memorial girls.

Two federal police.

eight swat officers.

Four secret service agents.

40 for a rally / protest crowd.

Bugle player (actual).

Friday, November 24:

War widow – Female.

Two federal police.

15 photographers.

Two dairy farmers.

Six primary produce sub-commitee Senators and staff.

