Arts / Sitsky to share memories of ‘Ernie’ Llewellyn

Larry Sitsky will travel to Mittagong to deliver the fifth annual instalment of the Ian Cooper Lecture, established in memory of the blind composer, organist classical and jazz pianist and founder of the Braille Music Camp who was Mr Music at Frensham school from 1960 until not long before his death in 2012.

Ernest Llewellyn, as Emeritus Prof Sitsky will doubtless remind his audience on Saturday, was the concertmaster of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra between 1949 and 1964 before moving to Canberra.

Sitsky was a colleague of Llewellyn for many years and one of the earliest lecturers at the burgeoning school, now the ANU School of Music.

Larry Sitsky presents the Ian Cooper Lecture at “Cooper Hall”, (the renamed “School Hall”) Frensham school, Range Road, Mittagong at 5pm on Saturday, November 25. All welcome, tickets at the door.

