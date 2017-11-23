Arts / Sitsky to share memories of ‘Ernie’ Llewellyn

The late Ernest Llewellyn.

A FEAST of musical recollections will be served up this Saturday (November 25) as Canberra’s premier composer recollects the life of the late Ernest “Ernie” Llewellyn, founding director of the Canberra School of Music.

Larry Sitsky will travel to Mittagong to deliver the fifth annual instalment of the Ian Cooper Lecture, established in memory of the blind composer, organist classical and jazz pianist and founder of the Braille Music Camp who was Mr Music at Frensham school from 1960 until not long before his death in 2012.

Ernest Llewellyn, as Emeritus Prof Sitsky will doubtless remind his audience on Saturday, was the concertmaster of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra between 1949 and 1964 before moving to Canberra.

Larry Sitsky. Photo by Judith Crispin.

He also had strong ties to the Southern Highlands during his retirement years, establishing the Sturt Orchestra and serving on the board of governors of the Winifred West Schools, which manages Frensham, where he presented the inaugural concert for the opening of Mittagong’s “Clubbe Hall” in 1967.

Sitsky was a colleague of Llewellyn for many years and one of the earliest lecturers at the burgeoning school, now the ANU School of Music.

Larry Sitsky presents the Ian Cooper Lecture at “Cooper Hall”, (the renamed “School Hall”) Frensham school, Range Road, Mittagong at 5pm on Saturday, November 25. All welcome, tickets at the door.

