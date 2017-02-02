Arts / ‘SoundOut’ readies itself to ‘move sound mountains’

“The trip takes you through the Otago region and before it started I caught up with an old friend and we shared some Otago pinot noir,” writes RICHARD CALVER
IT is something of a truism in the arts world, that the very best initiatives come from passionate individuals.Canberra’s annual international festival of free improvisation, free jazz and experimental music, “SoundOut”, is a case in point, the brainchild of local musician Richard Johnson, who has, rain hail or shine, continued with this enterprise, now entering its 8th year.
Back in 2015 it was justly honoured at the national ART Music Awards, since which it has, strangely, failed to get funding from the ACT Government.
“SoundOut” provides a much-needed avenue for creative musical endeavours from around the world and Australia, with over 25 Artists from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Denmark, France, and Norway performing.
It will, Johnson predicts, “move sound mountains to uplift your ears and replenish the mind.”
“SoundOut” at the Drill Hall Gallery this weekend, 4 to 5pm and 7pm to 11.30pm on both February 4 and 5. Tickets for all sessions at the door.
The list of artists for this weekend is as follows:
Alexander Hunter viola de gamba – Canberra
Ben Drury bass – Canberra
Bonnie Stewart drums Sydney
Chloe Hobbs piano/toys Canberra
Christian M Svendsen bass Norway
Frederick Blondy piano – France
Freya Shack–Arnott cello – Sydney
Gail Priest electronics Sydney
Guylaine Cosseron vocals – France
Irene Kepl violin – Austria
Jess Green guitar – Canberra
John Porter tenor sax – Canberra
Luiz Gabriel Gubeissi double bass – Brazil/Syd
Mia Zabelka violin – Austria
Rhys Butler alto sax – Canberra
Richard Johnson wind instruments – Canberra
Radio Cegeste electronics – N Z
Sonya Holywell vocalist – Sydney
Xavier Charles clarinet – France
