Arts / ‘SoundOut’ readies itself to ‘move sound mountains’

IT is something of a truism in the arts world, that the very best initiatives come from passionate individuals.

Back in 2015 it was justly honoured at the national ART Music Awards, since which it has, strangely, failed to get funding from the ACT Government.



“SoundOut” provides a much-needed avenue for creative musical endeavours from around the world and Australia, with over 25 Artists from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Denmark, France, and Norway performing.

It will, Johnson predicts, “move sound mountains to uplift your ears and replenish the mind.”

“SoundOut” at the Drill Hall Gallery this weekend, 4 to 5pm and 7pm to 11.30pm on both February 4 and 5. Tickets for all sessions at the door.

The list of artists for this weekend is as follows:

Alexander Hunter viola de gamba – Canberra

Ben Drury bass – Canberra

Bonnie Stewart drums Sydney

Chloe Hobbs piano/toys Canberra

Christian M Svendsen bass Norway

Frederick Blondy piano – France

Freya Shack–Arnott cello – Sydney

Gail Priest electronics Sydney

Guylaine Cosseron vocals – France

Irene Kepl violin – Austria

Jess Green guitar – Canberra

John Porter tenor sax – Canberra

Luiz Gabriel Gubeissi double bass – Brazil/Syd

Mia Zabelka violin – Austria

Rhys Butler alto sax – Canberra

Richard Johnson wind instruments – Canberra

Radio Cegeste electronics – N Z

Sonya Holywell vocalist – Sydney

Xavier Charles clarinet – France

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

