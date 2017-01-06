Arts / ‘SoundOut’ still needs crowdfunding support

EXPERIMENTAL music aficionados are lining up for the annual SoundOut Festival, coming to ANU Drill Hall Gallery in early February.

Award-winning director and founder of the festival, Richard Johnson, says they’ve already booked in an impressive list of Australian and international guests, but that they still need crowdfunding support from Canberra music-lovers.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/soundout-festival-2017 or for direct contact with Johnson email vortexrec@gmail.com

The list of top players so far engaged for 2017 is as follows:

Alexander Hunter, viola de gamba, from Canberra

Ben Drury, bass, from Canberra

Bonnie Stewart, drums, from Sydney

Chloe Hobbs piano/toys from Canberra

Christian M Svendsen, bass from Norway

Frederick Blondy, piano, from France

Freya Shack,Arnott, cello, from Melbourne

Gail Priest, electronics from Sydney

Guylaine Cosseron, vocals, from France

Irene Kepl, violin, from Austria

Jess Green, guitar, from Canberra

John Porter tenor sax, from Canberra

Luiz Gabriel Gubeissi, double bass, from Brazil/Syd

Mia Zabelka, violin, from Austria

Ren Walter, guitar, from Melbourne

Rhys Butler, alto sax, from from Canberra

Richard Johnson, wind instruments, from Canberra

Radio Cegeste, electronics, from NZ

Scott McConnachie, alto sax, from Melbourne

Sonya Holywell, vocalist, from Sydney

Xavier Charles, clarinet, from France

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

