AUDIENCES can confidently expect the evil Captain Hook to take centre stage in Ickle Pickle Productions’ holiday production of “Peter Pan”, opening at Belconnen Theatre tonight. Originally adapted for the British stage by Piers Chater-Robinson, […]
Arts / ‘SoundOut’ still needs crowdfunding support
EXPERIMENTAL music aficionados are lining up for the annual SoundOut Festival, coming to ANU Drill Hall Gallery in early February.
Award-winning director and founder of the festival, Richard Johnson, says they’ve already booked in an impressive list of Australian and international guests, but that they still need crowdfunding support from Canberra music-lovers.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/soundout-festival-2017 or for direct contact with Johnson email vortexrec@gmail.com
The list of top players so far engaged for 2017 is as follows:
Alexander Hunter, viola de gamba, from Canberra
Ben Drury, bass, from Canberra
Bonnie Stewart, drums, from Sydney
Chloe Hobbs piano/toys from Canberra
Christian M Svendsen, bass from Norway
Frederick Blondy, piano, from France
Freya Shack,Arnott, cello, from Melbourne
Gail Priest, electronics from Sydney
Guylaine Cosseron, vocals, from France
Irene Kepl, violin, from Austria
Jess Green, guitar, from Canberra
John Porter tenor sax, from Canberra
Luiz Gabriel Gubeissi, double bass, from Brazil/Syd
Mia Zabelka, violin, from Austria
Ren Walter, guitar, from Melbourne
Rhys Butler, alto sax, from from Canberra
Richard Johnson, wind instruments, from Canberra
Radio Cegeste, electronics, from NZ
Scott McConnachie, alto sax, from Melbourne
Sonya Holywell, vocalist, from Sydney
Xavier Charles, clarinet, from France
No comments yet.