Spooky Addams Family come to The Q

THE Canberra region’s insatiable appetite for stage musicals is about to be assuaged with Stephen Pike’s new production of “The Addams Family Musical Comedy”, opening at The Q on Friday (March 3).

Audiences took to the family with an “alternative outlook on life” and younger generations saw the movie and the many repeat episodes.

Pike describes the plot thus:

“Wednesday Addams [Rachel Thornton] is the ultimate princess of darkness, who has met a normal sweet boy, Lucas Beineke [Liam Downing], and she wants to marry him. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez [Gordon Nicholson] must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his wife, Morticia [Lainie Hart]. Wednesday asks Gomez to help bring the two families together over dinner…”

It’s beginning to sounds like “Meet the Fockers” but it’s worse than that when the respectable Mid-west Mr and Mrs Beineke [Joseph McGrail-Bateup and Deanna Gibbs] arrive. Oh dear.

The tuneful show, they’re saying, “is sure to win over all but the very hardest theatrical hearts”.

“The Addams Family Musical Comedy,” The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

