Arts / Steve’s bronze horse wins at Sculpture In The Valley

IT’S fantastic news that Canberra region sculptor Stephen Harrison has won the $7000 “indoor” prize at Sculpture In The Valley over the weekend for “Black Beauty”, a bronze sculpted head in the figure of a horse.

Harrison was understandably elated at his win and told “CityNews” that his work had also been selected into the Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi later in the year and that this particular bronze had been picked for Sculpture by the Sea at Cottesloe, W.A. next year.As reported in November last year, he was one of the chosen selected recipients in AMP’s $1m “Tomorrow Makers 2015” project, receiving $10,000 to produce a series of work in bronze, a medium, he told “CityNews” at the time, was “previously a bit unaffordable for me”.

He exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, Sculpture by the Edge, Sculpture in the Garden, Sculpture in the Paddock, Sculpture in the Street and Rookwood Cemetery’s “Hidden”.

His horsey work, “Equus Homo”, was the subject of a solo exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre last October and he has won several prizes in YassARTS’ “Sculpture in the Paddock”.

He said his winning horse sculpture was from a series of “straight-from-wax” bronzes done with the AMP grant.

“I might have to up my prices a bit now,” the ever-optimistic Harrison said.

