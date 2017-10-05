Arts / QAS’ most successful show ever

According to society president, Barry Cranston, the show ran out of paintings after three days so that members had to be contacted to replenish the supply, eventuating in 400 works going on sale before the show closed on October 2.

Commissions from the sales went to motor neurone disease, with a work by QAS member Andrew Smith selling for $1600.

A winner for the Charity Art Show this year was the inclusion of the QAS Charity Book Stall and Canberra couple Wendy and George Young donated 1500 books with $910 worth of books selling within five days—sales will also go to motor neurone disease.

The show was officially opened by Minster for the Arts Gordon Ramsey, who, declaring himself delighted to see this kind of art event feature over a Floriade week, donated to the event, a welcome gesture after a crisis over provision of the marquee.

The Queanbeyan Art Society has 320 members and the newly-elected Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council Mayor Tim Overall was in attendance, saying he had only missed one QAS Charity Art Show in the ten years.

The QAS Members/Gallery Painters Exhibition opens at 2pm this Sunday, October 8, with 119 works on show.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

