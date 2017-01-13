Arts / Theatre party to crank it up loud

WHEN Shadow House PITS announces that it is presenting a Shadow House Party, you just know it’s going to be sensational.

Billed as a first-of-its-kind mini-theatre festival and dance party, it is intended to lift everyone’s spirits for the start of the New Year.

“Ophelia’s Shadow”, we are told will explore the experiences of Hamlet’s Ophelia throughout the final days of her life. We will find there are shadows of Ophelia everywhere—women who instead of submitting, pick up a guitar and crank it as loud as they can.

There is a lot more we could tell you about Trinculo’s bathtub and KREWD’s crudity, but Woodward sums the evening up as “a surreal collage of Shakespeare, DADA, punk rock and revolt filled with light and dark entertainment” in which “literature meets Kitsch in a night like no other”.

Oh yes, the first drinks are free.

Shadow House Party at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, January 17-21, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au/show/shadow-house-party/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

