Arts / Two ACT schools win national awards

TWO Canberra school’s have won national awards in Australia’s largest performing arts event, Wakakirri, which is an Aboriginal word meaning “to dance a story”. Now in its 25th year, Karabar High School and Wanniassa School, have won awards after competing against over 20,000 primary and secondary students in 240 schools across the country.

Following Karabar High School’s Wakakirri debut, it was recognised in two categories; “best new secondary school award” and the “environmental national category award” for exploring the oppressive heat of the Australian summer and the consequences of it.

National panel judge James Elmer said there was beautiful technique amongst the dancers with well executed choreography to guide the audience through the story.

After presenting a story, which was passed on by family within the Wanniassa School community, the Wanniassa School’s junior campus was awarded the “cultural national category award”. The school’s dance was based on a traditional Samoan tale describing how the coastline around their home village was formed. National panel judge James Elmer said the school’s b eautiful, bold eye-catching sets and costumes combined with great team work made transitioning through scenes a visual spectacle.

