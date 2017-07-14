Arts / Two more chances to learn collector confidence

THE last two sessions of “Confident Collecting!”, aimed at Canberra’s educated collecting public, are coming up at M16 Artspace in Griffith on Monday, July 17.

With a focus on the print media, described by M16 as “an accessible and affordable way into the art market”, the discussion will focus on what makes prints intrinsically valuable and what attracts an artist to this medium.

First up will be Elspeth Pitt, the NGA’s acting senior curator, Australian Prints and Drawings, known as admirer of the late Martin Sharp, and friends amongst others. As well as curating, researching and writing, she specialises in works on paper, conceptual poetry and performance practices.

For an artists’ perspective on print M16 has been lucky enough to secure Canberra printmaking legend G.W.Bot who has has had over 50 solo exhibitions and whose work appears in over a hundred collections the world over including the NGA, London’s Victoria and Albert, Vienna’s Albertina, The British Museum, the Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris and Harvard’s Fogg Museum of Fine Arts.

The final session for the series will be on Monday, July 24, and will look at the ins and outs of buying and selling art. It features Ursula Sullivan from Sullivan+Strumpf galleries in Sydney and Singapore, along with Phillip Jones, Canberra’s representative of Mossgreen auction house.

“Confident Collecting!” M16 Artspace, Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 6pm, July 17 and 24. Tickets include a glass of wine. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au but a limited number of tickets will be also available at the door on the night.

