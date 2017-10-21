Arts / Upcoming exhibition raises money for Pegasus

The official “call for artists” is now open, inviting artists to donate a postcard of original art, which will be exhibited and sold at Strathnairn Arts Gallery under the curatorship of Canberra artist Kylie Fogarty, with all proceeds being donated to Pegasus ACT.

Founded by international Swedish-born artist and social media influencer David Sandum, the “Twitter Art Exhibit” carries with it the motto “Through art we can change the world”.

At the very first exhibition in 2010, Sandum hoped for 140 entries, symbolic of the 140 characters used on Twitter, but in fact the response was so enthusiastic that 260 cards were submitted from 24 countries, and it’s growing all the time.

The “Twitter Art Exhibit” will be carried out by an unpaid, local volunteer corps of organisers and artists. There is no entry fee, and artists of all career levels are encouraged to participate, making it possible for emerging talent to appear alongside seasoned professionals.

The Twitter Art Exhibit – “TAE18 AUS”, will be held at the Strathnairn Arts Gallery, in April 2018. Enter via twitterartexhibit.org/ registration/

Pegasus, Riding for Disabled of the ACT, is a local charity that provides horse facilitated therapy programs and activities for people living with a disability.

