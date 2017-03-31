Arts / ‘Versailles’ chalks up 150,000th visitor

THE National Gallery of Australia today celebrated its 150,000th paying visitor to “Versailles: Treasures from the Palace”.

“We were completely surprised to receive such special treatment at the gallery today,” said Mrs Dimitrovski after she found herself presented with a bottle of Moët & Chandon.

“Even with a new baby, I wanted to get a second look at this beautiful show before it closes and you are never too young to experience magnificent art.”

The NGA is predicting close to 200,000 visitors to the exhibition which ends on Easter Monday, with the show’s final attendance tally will including thousands of school children who get to see the exhibition for free, as well as visitors to the many events and programs.

Visitors from across Australia and the world, gallery staff say, have marvelled at the opulent paintings, sculptures, furniture and objets d’art from the French palace since the exhibition opened in early December.

There is are two weeks left to view these unique treasures before the Canberra-only exhibition returns to France.

“Versailles: Treasures from the Palace,” NGA until Easter Monday, booking to nga.gov.au or ticketek.com.au

