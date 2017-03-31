AN announcement at the National Portrait Gallery this evening revealed that Sydney portrait photographer Gary Grealy has taken out the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 for his digital print, “Richard Morecroft and Alison Mackay” 2016. […]
Arts / ‘Versailles’ chalks up 150,000th visitor
THE National Gallery of Australia today celebrated its 150,000th paying visitor to “Versailles: Treasures from the Palace”.The lucky visitor was 32-year-old Amelia Dimistrovski from Gungahlin, who was visiting the exhibition for a second time with her six-week old baby Andre.
“We were completely surprised to receive such special treatment at the gallery today,” said Mrs Dimitrovski after she found herself presented with a bottle of Moët & Chandon.
“Even with a new baby, I wanted to get a second look at this beautiful show before it closes and you are never too young to experience magnificent art.”
The NGA is predicting close to 200,000 visitors to the exhibition which ends on Easter Monday, with the show’s final attendance tally will including thousands of school children who get to see the exhibition for free, as well as visitors to the many events and programs.
Visitors from across Australia and the world, gallery staff say, have marvelled at the opulent paintings, sculptures, furniture and objets d’art from the French palace since the exhibition opened in early December.
There is are two weeks left to view these unique treasures before the Canberra-only exhibition returns to France.
“Versailles: Treasures from the Palace,” NGA until Easter Monday, booking to nga.gov.au or ticketek.com.au
No comments yet.