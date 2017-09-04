Arts / Wakakirri Challenge brings out the best stories

Well, this week there’s a chance to find out, when the ACT Region Wakakirri Primary School Challenge takes place on stage.

A “Wakakirri” Story Dance (the word from the Aboriginal Wangaaypuwan people means, “to dance a story”) is a 3-7 minute performance devised by a group of students who theatrically tell a story using a combination of dancing, creative movement and acting. Schools use any combination of dance, acting, music, sets, props and costumes.

This week will see the local award-winning shows battle it out to go onto the 25th Anniversary National finals, which will be announced in late October. Over 20,000 primary and secondary students in 240 schools across the country are involved.

In division two the winners are Wanniassa School (Junior Campus) for “Best Cultural Celebration Story Award”, Mother Teresa Primary School for “Best Raising Awareness Story Award”, and Duffy Primary School for “Best Entertainment Story Award”.

From this list, one school will compete in the “National Story Of The Year 2017” finals, the results of which will be announced on the Wakakirri TV series “The Search”.

The aim of “Wakakirri” is to teach students across the board, from the private, independent and public sectors, about themselves and others through the creating and sharing of stories.

Popular themes over the years have included Australian history, literature, anti-bullying, environmental protection and safety online. This year Wanniassa School told a “Samoan folk tale” passed on by a Wanniassa Junior School family and Mother Teresa Primary School took a compassionate look at the plight of the homelessness.

“Wakakirri” Awards Night, Canberra Theatre, 7.15pm, Wednesday, September 6. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

