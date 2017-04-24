Arts / Wesley highlights parts of ‘American Rhapsodies’

SOPRANO Louise Keast, baritone David Smyth and pianist Emily Leong are reprising parts of their recent success, “American Rhapsodies”, in a one-hour performance this week at Wesley’s “Wednesday Lunchtime Live”.

“CityNews” reviewer Len Power recently described an earlier performance of “The Telephone” as “a particularly good showcase for Louise Keast as the dizzy young woman who is more interested in conversing on the telephone than allowing her ardent lover to propose to her”, praising both Keast and Smyth for their characterisation and their performances of the duets.

He also wrote, of Leong’s Gershwin interpretation, that she “captured the driving rhythms of the piece very well and showed great sensitivity in the more reflective moments in the score”.

“Wednesday Lunchtime Live”, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm Wednesday, April 26. Entry $10 or donation. Program and refreshments included.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

