Arts / West End comedy hit coming to Canberra

LONDON’S biggest comedy hit, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is now in its third sold-out year and it’s coming to Canberra.

Described as “Fawlty Towers” meets “Noises Off”, this theatrical “disaster” will stumble around Australia from February until June, opening in Melbourne in February and is coming to Canberra on Anzac Day.

Briefly, The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

The play is written by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and has won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Whatsonstage award for Best New Comedy and the Moliere Award in Paris for Best New Comedy.

The Australian cast, which includes former “Neighbours” star Brooke Satchwell, Darcy Brown, Francine Cain, Adam Dunn, Luke Joslin, George Kemp, Jordan Prosser, Nick Simpson-Deeks, Tammy Weller, and “token Pom” James Marlowe, will commence rehearsals in Melbourne next Monday.

The production continues to run in London, Paris, Budapest, and Rome as well as simultaneously touring the UK.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”, at Canberra Theatre, from April 25, bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

