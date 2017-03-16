Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

huge day of live art, roving performances, multiple music stages, book launches, panel discussions, strange interventions, interactive installations and two huge after-parties. This year’s site will focus on New Acton and the National Film and Sound Archive.

GOULBURN Mulwaree Library is presenting “Goulburn Comic Con 2017”, with over 20 market stalls, “cosplay” competitions, box wars, superhero rock and roll wrestling, comic art workshops, pop art makeup demonstrations, a mobile gaming theatre and a “Star Wars vs Star Trek” debate. Not to mention, the ANU Owls Quidditch team will play a real world adaptation of Harry Potter’s favourite sport. Entry is free and all are welcome. Pre-registration is available for cosplay entrants and workshop participants to 4823 4435. At the Veolia Arena, 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. 11am-5pm, Saturday, March 18.

Talk:

ADFA’S Molonglo Plains program for 2017 kicks off with Paul Atterbury talking on the changing face of styles and attitudes towards domestic housing and gardens at the end of the Victorian era. At the Comfort Inn, Airport International, 57 Yass Road, Queanbeyan. 2pm, Thursday, March 16, followed by afternoon tea. Visitors are welcome, register at 0437 538529 or adfasmembersmolonglo@gmail.com

Classes and Workshops:

youngmusicsociety.org.au/holiday-programs/

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with regular Wednesday classes from 10am-11.30am for advanced to professional level dancers held at the Belconnen Arts Centre. Now, it will also be running an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com

Arts Business:

PHOTOACCESS’ new “Digital Revolution” appeal aims to raise the funds needed to upgrade their digital capacity, with the first stage of their new website launching soon. They need to raise $6500. To donate visit chuffed.org/project/digital-revolution

M16 Artspace in Griffith houses 27 studios, three galleries and five community work spaces. They’re looking for an “Exhibitions and Promotions Coordinator” for 18 hours per week. Inquiries to 6295 9438.

EMERGING Australian non-fiction writers have until this Friday, March 17 to apply to the “Hardcopy” program, which supports manuscript/project development, education about how the Australian publishing industry works, and building connections and relationships within the industry/writing community. Applications to actwriters.org.au.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55,000 by mid-May 2017. The campaign is aimed at commissioning a new work for the 2018 festival, funding an artist in residence in Bermagui and creating a top line-up for the 2018 Windsong Series. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27, to apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July, October, Terms 3 and 4 and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711. Submissions close at 5pm on Friday, April 21.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives and arts organisations, music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

THE ninth annual Heath Ledger Scholarship is looking for emerging Australian actors aged between 18-35 years who shows potential for great career longevity. Established in memory of Australian actor Heath Ledger, the prize has become a fixture in the industry landscape. Applications to australiansinfilm.org. Applications close on the date of the late Ledger’s birthday, April 4.

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary craft artists and designers to develop original work interpreting Roy Grounds’ Academy of Science, also known as the “Shine Dome”, for a “DESIGN Canberra” exhibition in 2017. Because some members are unable to make the original May 18 deadline, there will be a second submission date in September. Pieces submitted by May 18 will have the potential to be incorporated into interstate and advance marketing for DESIGN Canberra 2017. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Film:

THE Annual General Meeting of the Canberra International Film Festival will be held at the AIE Conference Room, A Block, Canberra Technology Park, 49 Phillip Avenue, Watson. 6.30pm, Monday, March 20.

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia presents the premiere of its digital restoration of legendary director Charles Chauvel’s 1949 film “Sons of Matthew”. At Arc Cinema, NFSA. 7pm, Friday, March 17. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE Alliance Française French Film Festival may not be the biggest festival of French films outside of France, but that doesn’t prevent it from being one of the most intriguing. The festival runs to April 4, Palace Electric Cinema, new Acton. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

Dance:

A FREE class for people who have not tried Scottish Country Dancing before is to be held at St Andrew’s Church Hall, State Circle, Forrest. From 10am to noon this Saturday, March 18. It’s the prelude to an eight-week course of classes for beginners commencing on Wednesday, April 19. You can come on your own or with a partner, but wear a pair of soft soled shoes.

Concerts and Gigs:

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble launches it’s year with a program of “hot-blooded” Spanish-influenced string quintets by Boccherini, Cambini and Mozart. At The Hall, University House, ANU. 7pm, Thursday, March 16. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or tickets at the door.

JAZZ master Vince Jones has invited a selection of jazz/rock musicians join him in Canberra for a homage to Van Morrison. At the Playhouse, 8pm, Saturday, March 18. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

SUNDAY Music by Lake Ginninderra Series is a free concert featuring the 80-strong ACT Senior Concert Band of the ACT Education Departments Instrumental Music Program It will be held on the lawns overlooking the lake outside the Belconnen Arts Centre. Sunday, March 19. From 2.30pm–3.30pm (refreshments available from 1pm). Free and no booking required. They’ll be selling afternoon tea to raise money to buy new instruments to hire out to Canberra kids.

DANIEL O’Donnell and Mary Duff will be at the Royal Theatre on Monday, March 20. Bookings to 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: This Thursday, March 16 at 9pm, Ceres, Helena Pop, Video Breezy; Friday, March 17 at 4pm, Free Entry Paddy’s Day at The Phoenix; Saturday, March 18 at 9pm, Rumblr, Wesley & The Crushers, and An Inconvenient Groove.

Theatre:

CABARET starlet “Sophie DeLightful” is bringing her new show, “Power Pussies”, to Canberra. It features local and interstate performers “dishing out their most sassy, fierce and empowering burlesque, cabaret and circus acts just for you”. Upstairs, Polit Bar. 8 Franklin St, Manuka. 9pm-11pm, Friday, March 17. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

“CHICAGO” is the longest-running American musical ever to play the West End and now Canberra Philharmonic is testing its popularity with Canberra audiences, who have seen this show often. This time round as the merry murderesses are Vanessa Valois playing Roxy and Kelly Roberts playing Velma. At Erindale Theatre, to March 25. Bookings to philo.org.au

“COLD Light”, adapted from the novel by Frank Moorhouse by Alana Valentine, shows its central character journeying from the League of Nations to Cold War Australia. At The Street Theatre, to March 18. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

Exhibitions:

THE “About the Park” exhibition has resulted from a group of artists heading into the Canberra Nature Park to explore the reserves and bushland in and around the capital which, they say, is unique in that its city centre and suburbs are integrated with areas of bushland. March 15 to April 5 at FORM Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan. Opening night 6-8pm this Thursday, March 16.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre main gallery has “Untethered” – the Australian Textile Arts & Surface Design Association’s exploration of social and environmental issues through hand and machine stitch, felt, print, dye, weave and wirework in hangings, wearable and sculptural pieces. In the foyer is Robert Bleyerveen’s “Both Sides of the Fence”, looking at the symbolism of the first fence erected locally at Emu Bank around 1825. In the Arts Lounge is “Sweety”, by Belinda Jessup & Melanie Olde, curated by Felicity Harmey, billed as “A homage to the decadence, frivolity, beauty and expression of couturier Christian Lacroix.” All shows run until April 2.

NANCY Sever Gallery is now showing “Resonance”, an exhibition of recent work by former Canberran Justin Andrews who currently lives and works in Castlemaine, Victoria. “What the viewer associates with in the painting is also the subject. The painting becomes an index of decisions, a visual narrative of its own making,” the artist’s statement says. At 4/6 Kennedy Street, Kingston. Wednesday to Sunday, 11am–5pm until April 2.

“LIMITING Entropy” is an art exhibition connecting visual art with poetry, where artist Tony Curran and poet Lachlan Brown collaborate to create explosions of strangeness through an alchemic process where the worlds of the 14-line sonnet and the 4:3 rectangle collide. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street Dickson. To March 19. Artist talk with Tony Curran and Lachlan Brown. 1pm, Saturday, March 18. All welcome.

M16 ARTSPACE at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith has paintings by Yanni Pounartzis, “Kinetic Light” by John Carolan and Dominic Ald, “Faded Crush” by U.K. Frederick, and “Time Takes Too Much Time” by Dean Cross with “Microsculpture” by Tom Buckland in Chutespace. All exhibitions open to the public until March 19. 12pm- 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

JULIE McCarron-Benson is exhibiting a collection of portraits, in acrylics titled “Feminist Strength”, showing some of the women who lobbied and campaigned and were responsible for the removal of the marriage bar, equal pay, access to birth control, superannuation, childcare and other issues. Canberra Artworks, Phillip, to March 28.

ALSO the artists from Belconnen Artists Network, BeAN, have interpreted the theme in their show “Between Black and White” in individual ways, from Margaret Kalms’s black and white metaphors for emotions, spirituality and justice, to Diana Davidson’s cranes in a white landscape with birdsong metaphors. Canberra Art Works. 8 Townsend Street, Phillip, to March 27.

THE March-April art exhibition at Ginninderra School House Gallery is titled “The Magic of Colour” by artists Maria Pfohl and Siva Nathan. Ginninderra School House Gallery, Gold Creek, Nicholls, to April 30.

SPIRAL Gallery Co-operative celebrates its 20th year with an Anniversary Exhibition at The Q with artwork by 57 of the 72 past and present members of the Co-operative. Many of the exhibiting artists are well known to Canberra-Queanbeyan audiences: Annie Franklin, Poppy Benton, Veronica O’Leary, Tanja Riese and others. The Q Exhibition Space in Queanbeyan, until March 18.

“BURLESQUE & Circus: Wendy Sharpe,” a new exhibition at Aarwun Gallery. Shop 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, to April 4.

PHOTOACCESS presents “Planetary Gardening”, a group exhibition curated by Ashley Lumb and Laura McLean. Through varied applications of photographic processes, the show explores the symbiotic relationships between the cultural and the chemical, the organic and the technological, and the agency of human and non-human actors. In the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, corner of Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent. To Sunday, March 26.

CRAFT ACT has joined forces with the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning USA, to create a great exhibition, curated by Mel George and inspired by glass history, current glass makers and its future. Also they have “Code X: Contemporary Book Binding”, in association with 2017 Australian National Conference of Bookbinders, which will be held in Canberra, to March 27, Craft ACT, the North Building, Civic.

“ELISABETH Cummings – Interior Landscapes” sees one of Australia’s most distinguished artists showing at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery. At Kingsley Street (off Barry Drive) from Wednesday toSunday, 10am-5pm until April 9.

PAINTERS Margaret Carr and Isla Patterson have an exhibition called “Pathways of our Lives” at the Bungendore Fine Arts Gallery, 42b Ellendon Street, Bungendore.

“DEFINING Moments” is an exhibition acknowledging the moments of success and of disaster that demonstrate the pivotal role glass artists Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock have played in the journey of husband and wife. Canberra Glassworks, 10am–4pm, Wednesday to Sunday until March 26.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. Free exhibition.

THE Australian War Memorial has “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, a permanent exhibition that includes over 85 collection items.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 2017.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

“PAREIDOLIA: Cloud gazing” features work by Surya Bajracharya, Georgia Black , Waratah Lahy, Barbara McConchie, Peter McLean, Al Munro, Sandra Pitkin, Erica Seccombe, Ulrike Sturm and Jason Wing. Megalo Print Studio + Gallery 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, to April 1, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am–5pm.

