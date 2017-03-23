Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

PHOTOACCESS’S Digital Revolution VIP fundraising event is an opportunity to find out more about the organisation’s appeal, and its future. Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, Corner Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent, 6pm-7.30pm, Thursday, March 23. Guest speakers are Gordon Ramsay, ACT Minister for the Arts and Denise Ferris, head of ANU School of Art and Design.

THE Aviary Rooftop Bar will close along with the rest of Westside on Sunday, April 2. A huge farewell party will be held each Friday until then called “Fridays from Five”. Free Entry from 5pm till late.

CONTEMPORARY Book Binding Canberra is hosting an international conference of bookbinders from March 25-27 at the University of Canberra. Over 100 binders will be attending from overseas, New Zealand and many parts of Australia. Guest speakers from Australia and overseas will cover many topics relevant to contemporary book binders and demonstrate a variety of techniques. Information at canberrabookbinders.org.au

Classes and Workshops:

YOUNG Music Society Holiday Music Programs are offered throughout the year. Each program is designed to give students musical experience and opportunity in a supportive, fun environment, guided by Canberra’s premier musicians and teachers. YMS Autumn Music School is from April 10-13, and Winter Music School, July 10-14, bookings now open to youngmusicsociety.org.au/holiday-programs/

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with regular Wednesday classes from 10am-11:30am for advanced to professional level dancers held at the Belconnen Arts Centre. It now holds an evening class on Thursdays from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com

Talk:

THE next Manning Clark House poetry reading will be at 11 Tasmanian Circuit, Forrest, at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 23 and will feature Sandra Renew and Keith Harrison.

AT 8pm Canberra time this Friday, March 24, an international reading of Homer’s “Odyssey” will begin as part of the European Festival of Latin and Greek in 150 centres across the world, in 20 countries. The ANU contribution to “Odyssey 24” will be held in the ANU Classics Museum on Friday from 7.30pm. There will be drinks (and seats) for guests. Book 19 of “The Odyssey” will be the ANU’s (indeed, Australasia’s) contribution. The readers (in English) are four recent Honours graduates and one current Honours student: Hugo Branley, Elizabeth Koschel, Elle Platt, Emma Steffensen. Avery Andrews will begin and end the reading in Ancient Greek. The performance should last 45 minutes.

PADMA Menon’s “Moving Archetypes” is holding a forum on the meaning of life. No dogma, no answers and no expert opinions — guests are invited to be creative, tentative, or thoughtful in an informal gathering. At Currie Crescent Community Centre Kingston, 2pm-3.30pm, Saturday, March 25. All welcome.

“BEHIND Closed Doors – Mandarins & the APS” will see former Department of Finance Secretary, Jane Halton, and ex-chief of staff to Greg Combet, Allan Behm, talk with Fairfax’s Tom McIlroy. Muse Café in the East Hotel Kingston, 3pm Sunday, March 26. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

Arts Business:

THE recently-formed Canberra Arts Action Group will be holding a rally and activist performance by ACT artists for its campaign, Canberra Plus Arts. Expect top Canberra performers on stilts, art song, contemporary dance, and African drumming. Outside the ACT Legislative Assembly. From 12.30pm, Wednesday, March 29. For more information and/or to sign their petition visit canberraplusarts.com

JUDITH Clingan’s new book, “Play On! – teaching music and recorders in Steiner schools” will be launched in the old drama room of the Orana Steiner School (Hill campus) in Unwin Street, Weston at 2pm this Sunday, March 26. Students, colleagues and friends will play samples of the recorder pieces in the book, which is selling for $60.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55,000 by mid-May 2017. The campaign is aimed at commissioning a new work for the 2018 festival, funding an artist in residence in Bermagui and creating a top line-up for the 2018 Windsong Series. Donate to fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications to apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/ close on Thursday, April 27.

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July, October, Terms 3 and 4 and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm on Friday, April 21.

M16 Artspace in Griffith houses 27 studios, three galleries and five community work spaces. They’re looking for an “Exhibitions and Promotions Coordinator” for 18 hours per week. Inquiries to 6295 9438.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives and arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

THE ninth annual Heath Ledger Scholarship is looking for emerging Australian actors aged between 18-35 years who shows potential for great career longevity. Established in memory of Australian actor Heath Ledger, the prize has become a fixture in the industry landscape. Applications to australiansinfilm.org will close on the date of the late Ledger’s birthday, April 4.

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary craft artists and designers to develop original work interpreting Roy Grounds’ Academy of Science, also known as the “Shine Dome”, for a DESIGN Canberra exhibition in 2017. Because some members are unable to make the original May 18 deadline, there will be a second submission date in September. Pieces submitted by May 18 will have the potential to be incorporated into interstate and advance marketing for DESIGN Canberra 2017. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Film:

THE Alliance Française French Film Festival may not be the biggest festival of French films outside of France, but that doesn’t prevent it from being one of the most intriguing. The festival runs to April 4, Palace Electric Cinema, New Acton. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

Dance:

THE Monaro Folk Society, aided by bush band The Tin Mugs, will be teaching children and their elders how to dance the “Brown Snake” and the “Caterpillar” at the Kids’ Bush Dance in the Yarralumla Woolshed, off Cotter Road. From 2.30pm-4.30pm, Saturday, March 25. No need to book.

Concerts and Gigs:

THE Song Company is here to perform music of refugees, migrants and displaced persons with guest artist Oday Al Khatib. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Friday March 24. Bookings to songcompany.com.au

INTERNATIONAL violin sensation Charlie Siem will be playing his 1735 Guarneri del Gesù violin with the Omega Ensemble in the National Gallery of Australia’s James O Fairfax Theatre. At 3.30pm this Sunday, March 26. Bookings to eventbrite.com or 0438 865217.

SOPRANO Sarahlouise Owens joins violin/viola Andrew Lorenz and pianist Wendy Lorenz in a selection of solos, duos and trios inspired by the changing seasons in the opening concert of this year’s Tuggeranong Arts Centre’s Twilight Series. TAC Theatre, 5pm, Sunday, March 26. Bookings to trybooking.com/255466

THE High Court of Australia has a concert featuring the Luminescence Chamber Singers and the Luminescence’s Children’s Choir, 1.30pm, Sunday, March 26. FREE but registrations to eventbrite.com.au

RON Vincent will singing Cat Stevens at Teatro Vivaldi from 5pm this Sunday, March 26. Bookings to vivaldirestaurant.com.au or 6257 2718.

MEZZO-soprano Bron Riley and pianist Colin Forbes will be performing French love songs at Cooinda Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place Belconnen. From 2.15pm this Sunday, March 26. Tickets at door only.

THE Phoenix Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, March 23 at 9pm Kegs n Karaoke III; Friday, March 24 at 9pm, Make More, Cat Heaven, Passive Smoke. Lower Body; and Saturday, March 25 at 8pm, Sail On! Sail On! Have/Hold, Safe Hands and Elk Locker.

CANBERRA Choral Society will launch its 2017 series under new artistic director Dianna Nixon this weekend in a celebration of the human relationship with trees and nature. Appropriate to the theme will be the poem “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer in a setting by ex-Canberran, Daniel Brinsmead, Frank Hutchens’ setting of Charles Kingsley’s “Ode to the North East Wind”, and Stephen Leek’s setting of “The Silent Gums” to be performed by a small group of students of Wild Voices Music Theatre. National Arboretum, Sunday, March 26. Bookings to trybooking.com

Theatre:

ALTERNATELY funny and moving, the Irish play “Stones in his Pockets” tells of a quiet Irish community turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood movie shoot. The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 8pm, March 23-25. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

“CHICAGO” is the longest-running American musical ever to play the West End and now Canberra Philharmonic is testing its popularity with Canberra audiences, who have seen this show often. This time round as the merry murderesses are Vanessa Valois playing Roxy and Kelly Roberts playing Velma. At Erindale Theatre, to March 25. Bookings to philo.org.au

Exhibitions:

THREE new photographic exhibitions are opening on Friday, March 24 at 6pm: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). At The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore. Sunday, 10am–4pm, by appointment.

THE Friends Botanic Art group’s 10th exhibition is running in the Visitors Centre of the Australian National Botanic Gardens until April 17.

“Women, light the way” is an exhibition by women artists in celebration of creativity and the joy of life, to be opened by Harriet Alvin at 6pm this Thursday, March 23. At Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street Watson. The show runs 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday until April 9.

THE “Stations of the Cross” exhibition reflects stories of Jesus’ walk along the Via Dolorosa from his being sentenced to death, to his crucifixion and then resurrection. 16 artists were given a different Station of the Cross to reflect on and produce an artwork. At the Chapel on Corner Kings Avenue and Blackall Street, Barton. 10am to 4pm, to March 26.

NANCY Sever Gallery is now showing “Resonance”, an exhibition of recent work by Justin Andrews, of former Canberran and who lives and works in Castlemaine, Victoria. “What the viewer associates with in the painting is also the subject. The painting becomes an index of decisions, a visual narrative of its own making,” the artist’s statement says. At 4/6 Kennedy Street, Kingston. Wednesday to Sunday, 11am–5pm.Until April 2.

THE “About the Park” exhibition has resulted from group of artists heading into the Canberra Nature Park to explore the reserves and bushland in and around the capital which, they say, is unique in that its city centre and suburbs are integrated with areas of bushland. To April 5 at FORM Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan.

JULIE McCarron-Benson is exhibiting a collection of portraits, in acrylics titled “Feminist Strength”, showing some of the women who lobbied and campaigned and were responsible for the removal of the marriage bar, equal pay, access to birth control, superannuation, childcare and other issues. Canberra Artworks, Phillip, to March 28.

THE artists from Belconnen Artists Network, BeAN, have interpreted the theme in their show “Between Black and White” in individual ways, from Margaret Kalms’s black and white metaphors for emotions, spirituality and justice to Diana Davidson’s cranes in a white landscape with birdsong metaphors. Belconnen Artist’s Network are hosting a “meet the artists” event at Canberra Art Works, 8 Townsend Street Phillip, to March 27 this Saturday, March 25 from 10am–11am.

THE March-April art exhibition at Ginninderra School House Gallery is titled “The Magic of Colour” by artists Maria Pfohl and Siva Nathan. Ginninderra School House Gallery, Gold Creek, Nicholls, to April 30.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

“BURLESQUE & Circus: Wendy Sharpe,” a new exhibition, is at Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, to April 4.

PHOTOACCESS presents “Planetary Gardening”, a group exhibition curated by Ashley Lumb and Laura McLean. Through varied applications of photographic processes, the show explores the symbiotic relationships between the cultural and the chemical, the organic and the technological, and the agency of human and non-human actors. In the Huw Davies Gallery Manuka Arts Centre, corner Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent. To Sunday, March 26.

CRAFT ACT has joined forces with the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning USA, to create a great exhibition, curated by Mel George, inspired by glass history, its current makers and its future. Also they have “Code X: Contemporary Book Binding”, in association with 2017 Australian National Conference of Bookbinders, which will be held in Canberra, to March 27, Craft ACT, the North Building, Civic.

“ELISABETH Cummings – Interior Landscapes” sees one of Australia’s most distinguished artists showing at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street (off Barry Drive) Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. Until April 9.

PAINTERS Margaret Carr and Isla Patterson have an exhibition called “Pathways of our Lives” at the Bungendore Fine Arts Gallery, 42b Ellendon Street, Bungendore running through March, 7 days, 10 am to 4.30pm.

“DEFINING Moments” is an exhibition acknowledging the moments of success and of disaster that demonstrate the pivotal role husband and wife glass artists Matthew Curtis and Harriet Schwarzrock have played in the journey. Canberra Glassworks, 10am–4pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Until March 26.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch.” Until April 2017.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

“PAREIDOLIA: Cloud gazing” features work by Surya Bajracharya, Georgia Black , Waratah Lahy, Barbara McConchie, Peter McLean, Al Munro, Sandra Pitkin, Erica Seccombe, Ulrike Sturm and Jason Wing. Megalo Print Studio + Gallery 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, to April 1, Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am – 5pm.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. FREE exhibition.

THE Australian War Memorial has “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors,” a permanent exhibition that includes over 85 collection items.

