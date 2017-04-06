Arts/ What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

A HIGHLIGHT of the festival will be “Electric Avenues”, where Haig Park will come alive with live performances, installations to explore, pumping basslines and a diverse mix of festival artists. All events on the night will be free and take place at Haig Park, (intersection of Lonsdale and Girrawheen Streets) from 6pm to 11pm, this Friday, April 7. All welcome.

THE Australia Cuba Friendship Society is holding a fundraiser event to support Cuban people with disabilities. The event will include Cuban dancing, Latin performers, Latin DJ, Cuban drinks, sangria and Latin food. At Saint James Church Hall. 40 Gillis Street, Curtin. 6pm-11.30pm, Saturday, April 8. Tickets at door, under 10 free.

Talk:

A NATIONAL Library Fellowship presentation by musicologist and cultural historian Amanda Harris will deal with representations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music and dance traditions in the period of 1945-197. At the National Library (refreshments prior to commencement) at 5.30pm today, Thursday, April 6. The event is free, but bookings essential to nla.gov.au

SYDNEY comedienne, writer and improviser, Sarah Gaul, will be at Polit Bar, 8 Franklin Street, Manuka, from 7pm to 9pm, April 7 and 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

Classes and Workshops:

REGISTRATIONS are open for a soft sculptural form making intensive workshop with international artist Mary Little, at the ANU School of Art from April 22-23. Ability to use a sewing machine is essential and enrolments to ashley.eriksmoen@anu.edu.au are limited. Information about the artist is at marylittle.com

ACTING for the Fun of It Presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning 51 Fremantle Drive, April 20 to June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

SINGER Marilyn Richardson has devised a workshop for choral and ensemble singers. It will start with some of Bach’s chorales and give singers the opportunity to focus on many of the aspects of good singing, such as tonal quality, breathing, balance, performance and challenges. Numbers will be limited. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm-3.30pm, Saturday, April 1. Bookings to trybooking.com/PHUN

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level Wednesday classes 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com

Arts Business:

POLLEN, a café featuring wholesome food and relaxed dining experience, is set to open at the Australian National Botanic Gardens this Sunday, April 9. Bookings to pollencafe.com.au or to 6248 9680.

THE Llewellyn Choir is working towards a production of Verdi’s “Requiem” at Llewellyn Hall on May 20. One of its staunchest members, Michael Braund, has embarked on a 2500 kms ride to raise funds for the performance. To chip in, email mandolin@webone.com.au or phone 0405 257802.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55,000 by mid-May 2017. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27 via apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July (Term 3), October (Term 4) Terms and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm, Friday, April 21.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Film:

“YOUNG At Heart” bills itself as “the only film festival in the world catering to film lovers over 60 years of age.” High on this year’s list of movies is the Australian premiere of British-Indian historical drama film “Viceroy’s House.” Palace Electric Cinemas, until April 9, bookings to youngatheart.net.au

Dance:

“ESCALATE,” Ausdance ACT’s new mentoring program for young dancers, is staging its own work in a premiere season at Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 6pm, April 7-9. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/escalate-tickets-33067641205

Concerts and Gigs:

GUEST director Dan Walker leads Luminescence choir in performing works from the 17th century preeminent madrigal composers. Ainslie Arts Centre, 6.30pm, April 7, to be followed by a launch party of the choir’s 2017 season at 8pm. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/lagrime-damante-at-the-tomb-of-the-beloved-tickets-32488134886



CANBERRA singer/songwriter “MAXO”, Max O Sullivan, will be performing at UC Refectory this Friday night, April 7. Bookings to oztix.com.au

CHRIS Endrey is launching “Lost + Found”, an album of original works at the Mosaic Room of Hotel Hotel at 8pm this Friday, April 7. In the lead up to the release, Endrey has released the ﬁrst single “Lesson of Hope” and played intimate shows at major festivals, with special nude performances.

MUSICIAN Elise Walsh tells us that several of our top jazz musicians, including John Mackey and Eric Ajaye, will be performing at the launch of the new CD “Bella Groove” at the Ainslie Arts Centre from 4 to 6pm on April 9. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/bella-groove-album-launch-tickets-32942360487http://www.bellagroove.com/album-launch/

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, April 9 at 9pm, “Kegs n Karaoke IV”; Friday, April 7 at 9pm, “Wharves, Brother Be, Dom Lavers”; and Sunday, April 9 at 7pm “You Are Here After Party”.

JOHN Passant and The Awesome will be presenting a magic night of poetry and music that will include poetry by Passant, Rodriguez and Leonard Cohen. At the Front Gallery and Cafe in Lyneham, 7pm, April 6. Signed copies of Passant’s book of poetry, “Songs for the Band Unformed” and The Awesome’s latest CD, “Poplar Road” will be for sale.

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra is kicking off its 50th year with a concert featuring The Idea of North. Expect jazz and theatre favourites. Trish Delaney-Brown, founding member of the vocal ensemble which began in Canberra, will replace Sally Cameron for this concert. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm Saturday, April 8. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

THE 2017 Annual Legacy Concert will be held in the Canberra Convention Centre at 2pm on Sunday, April 9, featuring performances by the RMC band as well as and local and interstate artists. Tickets are free for widows, junior legatees dependants, their carers and legatees and their families and $10 for the general public. Tickets from Legacy House, Geils Court Deakin, or on the day at the exhibition hall door.

Theatre:

RICHARD Evans’ production of “Richard 3” for Bell Shakespeare, with Kate Mulvany playing Richard, is at the Playhouse, April 6 to 15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“Les Miserables” by Free Rain Theatre, starting Peter Cousens, is at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, to April 22. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

MONKEY Baa Theatre Company is bringing the stage version of “Diary of a Wombat” by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley. Directed by Eva Di Cesare the show will be held at Bermagui Community Centre 11am this Saturday, April 8. Bookings to fourwinds.com.au/whats-on

“RUMOUR HAS IT” is a show that sees stage and television star Naomi Price portraying the rise and rise of the international superstar Adele. Brought to Queanbeyan by hit productions, it will be performed cabaret style in the Bicentennial Hall next door to The Q at 253 Crawford Street, April 6-8. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

CABARET artists Michael Griffiths and Amelia Ryan will perform the songs of Olivia Newton John and Peter Allen in “Livvy and Pete” at Teatro Vivaldi, Friday, April 7. Dinner and show 6.30pm. Bookings to 6257 2718.

Canberra REP is staging Arthur Wing Pinero’s famous play “Trelawney of the Wells”. It is a love story in the tradition of theatrical love stories – boy gets girl/boy loses girl/boy gets girl back again. At Theatre 3, Acton. From Thursday, to April 9. Bookings to 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

Exhibitions:

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov now have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

“A WALKING Exhibition” invites art lovers to pick up a guide and a drink at Anvil Studio located in the Hamlet, Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Then, continue north along Lonsdale Street to view works by Luke Aleksandrow, Oscar Capezio, Tony Curran, Heath Franco, Nathan Gray, Alex Hobba, Shags and Angela Tiatia. 5pm-8pm, Thursday, 5pm-10pm, Saturday and 12pm-5pm, Sunday.

POET Hazel Hall’s collaboration with Angela Hillier, Narelle Jones and Painting with Parkinson’s is a collection of haiku, calligraphy and paintings, to be unveiled by Kathy Kituai during the opening of “In The Moment”. The annual exhibition showcases works by artists with Parkinson’s, which this year involves a collaboration with a similar program in Barcelona, Spain. Belconnen Arts Centre, 5.30pm, Friday, April 7.

IN his new solo “Exhibition Borrow Tomorrow”, visual artist Luke Chiswell presents a series of paintings and sculptures that continues his exploration of objects using found materials from his hometown, Collector. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon. Opening from 6pm-9pm, Friday, April 7. All welcome.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington. Opening on Level II, the North Building by Roger Beale AO, at 6pm today, Thursday, April 6. Includes a performance installation by Zsuzsi Soboslay. All welcome.

ARTISTS Claire Primrose and Ros Auld are now showing work at Goulburn Regional Gallery. They have approximately 16 individual works and 4 collaborations, curated by Peter Haynes.

“WASTE Not, Want Not” is a solo exhibition of works by Eryka Garbutt in Gallery Two, Strathnairn Homestead to April 23. Garbutt is a local artist who has taken her love of discovering recycling materials to create art.

THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be on display at the Portrait Gallery to June 18. The exhibition will then tour. The final works were selected from a national field of over 3000 entries from amateur and professional photographers. The finalists include photographers from every state and territory except Tasmania.

KYEEMA Gallery’s new exhibition is “Miscellany”, which features still life and landscape paintings by well-known local artist, Ruth Dodd. At Capital Wines Cellar Door, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village Court, Hall. Until April 30, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

BOTANICAL artist Sharon Field has a solo exhibition in which she is showing 18 exquisite watercolour paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush: remnants of a Christmas Beetle; chewed and scarred eucalyptus leaves, a yellow-winged grasshopper. At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street Bungendore, until May 7.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm. By appointment.

M16 at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, has three new shows: M8 is an exhibition of eight mates; “The Onlooker”, animation by Meg Keating & Samuel Johnstone, which raises questions about what it means to participate in contemporary screen culture and the fair use of imagery and image data; and “Paradise Lost,” by Caroline Ambrus and Lucile Carson, exploring the breakdown of society and destruction of the environment due to human greed. Until April 9.

IN the M16 Chutespace. Hilary Wardhaugh in collaboration with bookbinder Joy Tonkin will exhibit an artist book, “Publius Ovid”, with miniature concertina binding.

THE “Friends” Botanic Art group’s 10th exhibition is running in the Visitors Centre of the Australian National Botanic Gardens until April 17.

“Women, light the way” is an exhibition by women artists in celebration of creativity and the joy of life. Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson. The show runs 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday until April 9.

BILK Gallery is exhibiting a selected collection from a solo exhibition by internationally renowned artist Julie Blyfield that travelled to Ruthin Craft Centre in North Wales in 2015 and the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh in 2016. Blyfield makes jewellery, small-scale vessels and sculptural objects. Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Runs to April 29.

ANCA Gallery features Ruby Aitchison, Thomas O’Hara and Cara Johnson, three artists who connect art with their environment by utilising unique processes of dehydration, erosion and degradation, in “Elapse”, an exhibition of small sculpture and jewellery. 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until April 9, noon to 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar St Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

“ELISABETH Cummings – Interior Landscapes” sees one of Australia’s most distinguished artists showing at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street (off Barry Drive). Wednesday to Sunday, 10am -5pm. Until April 9.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 30.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. Free exhibition.

A touring exhibition of 40 stitched, layered works by Ozquilt Network Inc. will be opened by quilt maker, embroiderer and author Carolyn Sullivan at The Q, Queanbeyan on Thursday, March 23 from 5.30pm–7.30pm. The show runs until April 15.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

THE Australian War Memorial now has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors,” which includes over 85 collection items.

