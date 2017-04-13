Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

Workshops and classes:

Scottish country dance classes for Beginners will be held St Andrews Presbyterian Church Hall in Forrest from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday evening, April 19 to June 7. Cost $6 per class. For more information visit rscds-canberra.org/ or phone Gill on 6281 1825.

Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm.

Inquiries to 6232 604.

REGISTRATIONS are open for a soft sculptural form making intensive workshop with international artist Mary Little, at the ANU School of Art from April 22-23. Ability to use a sewing machine is essential and enrolments to ashley.eriksmoen@anu.edu.au are limited. Information about the artist is at marylittle.com

ACTING for the Fun of It Presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, April 20 to June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level Wednesday classes from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com

Arts Business:

Volunteer applications for the ninth Perisher Peak Festival running between June 9-12 are now open. Rewards include a free four-day festival pass, and the volunteer accommodation deal of three nights bed and breakfast, on-snow accommodation for only $165 per person, twin share. Apply to peakfestival.com.au/volunteer-applications/

POLLEN, a café featuring wholesome food and relaxed dining experience, is set to open at the Australian National Botanic Gardens this Sunday, April 9. Bookings to pollencafe.com.au or to 6248 9680.

CANBERRA Glassworks, with support from Capital Chemist, will provide an ACT School Residency to one student in year 11 or 12 who is attending an ACT College or senior school. To express interest, please download the 2017 application form from canberraglassworks.com/education/schools/act-school-residency/

ARTISTS have until April 30 to submit applications to M16 Artspace’s 2018 Gallery Program. M16 welcomes applications from artists and curators from Canberra, interstate and overseas. To apply, download m16artspace.com.au/down-load-application-forms/

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55,000 by mid-May 2017. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27 via apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July (Term 3), October (Term 4) Terms and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm, Friday, April 21.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Film:

THE two-week “Book Heroes on Screen” season is at the National Film and Sound Archive’s Arc cinema throughout the holidays, until April 21. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au Tickets: $8 each.

Concerts and Gigs:

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, April 13, 9pm, “Kegs n Karaoke”, Saturday, April 15, 9pm, Helena Pop, Sketch Method, Capes, H.

Theatre:

“LES Miserables” by Free Rain Theatre, starting Peter Cousens, is at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, to April 22. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

REP is staging Arthur Wing Pinero’s famous play “Trelawney of the Wells”. It is a love story in the tradition of theatrical love stories – boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back again. At Theatre 3, Acton. To April 9. Bookings to 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

Exhibitions:

MEGALO’S next exhibition, “The Lady Botanist”, features screen prints and etchings by Erica Seccombe, who, in her ongoing exploration of the natural sciences, evokes the figure of the lady botanist, complete with hooped skirts. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, to April 29, Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov now have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

“RUTH Waller: Vegetable, Mineral”, an exhibition of paintings and ceramics by one of our most distinguished artists and Head of Painting at the ANU School of Art, is now at the Nancy Sever Gallery. 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, until May 7, Wednesday to Sunday 11am-6pm.

IN his new solo “Exhibition Borrow Tomorrow”, visual artist Luke Chiswell presents a series of paintings and sculptures that continues his exploration of objects using found materials from his hometown, Collector. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has an impressive 115 works hanging in the Gallery from the annual Queanbeyan Leagues Club Art Competition/Exhibition for the month of April 2017. The show is in the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place, under the bridge throughout April.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington.

ARTISTS Claire Primrose and Ros Auld are now showing work at Goulburn Regional Gallery. They have approximately 16 individual works and four collaborations, curated by Peter Haynes.

“WASTE Not, Want Not” is a solo exhibition of works by Eryka Garbutt in Gallery Two, Strathnairn Homestead to April 23. Garbutt is a local artist who has taken her love of discovering recycling materials to create art.

THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be on display at the Portrait Gallery to June 18. The exhibition will then tour. The final works were selected from a national field of over 3000 entries from amateur and professional photographers. The finalists include photographers from every state and territory except Tasmania. Tony Fleming’s ‘Blue Pool in Bermagui,’ NSW. 2017

“COMMON Ground” is the show by PhotoAccess member, showing with “FACE2FACE” by emerging artist Emilio Cresciani, who shot 55 portraits of friends and their rubbish for a week. It runs with At Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka, to April 23.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

BOTANICAL artist Sharon Field has a solo exhibition in which she is showing 18 exquisite watercolour paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush: remnants of a Christmas Beetle; chewed and scarred eucalyptus leaves, a yellow-winged grasshopper. At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until May 7.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm. By appointment.

BILK Gallery is exhibiting “Panorama”, a selected collection from a solo exhibition by internationally renowned artist Julie Blyfield that travelled to Ruthin Craft Centre in North Wales in 2015 and the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh in 2016. Blyfield makes jewellery, small-scale vessels and sculptural objects. Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Runs to April 29. “Headland” (2016) oil on canvas

“SHORELINE” is an exhibition of works by Brenda Runnegar. At Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, to May 8.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 30.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. Free exhibition.

A touring exhibition of 40 stitched, layered works by Ozquilt Network Inc. will be opened by quilt maker, embroiderer and author Carolyn Sullivan at The Q, Queanbeyan on Thursday, March 23 from 5.30pm–7.30pm. The show runs until April 15.

THE Australian War Memorial now has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

