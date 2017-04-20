Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Books:

CANBERRA author Rebecca Rosengrave, is launching her first book, “Gumtree Gargoyles”, a fantasy novel set in Canberra. From 6pm at Impact Comics, 16 Garema Place, this Friday April 21. All welcome.

Workshops and classes:

THE Makers Collective is a supportive community of makers and creatives who aim to empower women around the world to pursue creativity in business and in life. It is offering scholarships to the Makers Academy for online courses in business fundamentals, graphic design and photography, along with live workshops. Applications by May 12 themakerscollective.com.au

Scottish country dance classes for Beginners will be held St Andrews Presbyterian Church Hall in Forrest from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday evening until June 7. Cost $6 per class. For more information visit rscds-canberra.org/ or phone Gill on 6281 1825.

MEGALO has “Introduction to Print” classes. Explore three print methods over six weeks with Erica Seccombe (screen), Peter McLean (Relief) and Clare Jackson (Etching). May 4 to June 8. Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm. Inquiries to 6232 604.

REGISTRATIONS are open for a soft sculptural form-making intensive workshop with international artist Mary Little, at the ANU School of Art from April 22-23. Ability to use a sewing machine is essential and enrolments to ashley.eriksmoen@anu.edu.au are limited. Information about the artist is at marylittle.com

ACTING for the Fun of It Presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, until June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level Wednesday classes from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com

Talk:

THE ACT Branch of the Design Institute of Australia is hosting a presentation by architectural photographer Darren Bradley called “Canberra’s Modernist Soul” in which he will take a visual journey and discusses how Canberra is “trading off its architectural soul”. At The Shine Dome. From 6.30pm, April 27. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/canberras-modernist-soul-with-darren-bradley-tickets-33554241640?aff=erelpanelorg

MUSE Café has writers Jessica Friedmann, Lisa Fuller, Zoya Patel and Melinda Smith discussing the topic “Writing While Female”. In the East Hotel, Kingston. From 3.30pm-4.30pm, this Sunday April 23. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

Arts Business:

POLLEN, a café featuring wholesome food and relaxed dining experience, is now open at the Australian National Botanic Gardens. Bookings to pollencafe.com.au or to 6248 9680.

CANBERRA Glassworks, with support from Capital Chemist, will provide an ACT School Residency to one student in year 11 or 12 who is attending an ACT College or senior school. To express interest, please download the 2017 application form from canberraglassworks.com/education/schools/act-school-residency/

ARTISTS have until April 30 to submit applications to M16 Artspace’s 2018 Gallery Program. M16 welcomes applications from artists and curators from Canberra, interstate and overseas. To apply, download m16artspace.com.au/down-load-application-forms/

THE Llewellyn Choir is working towards a production of Verdi’s “Requiem” at Llewellyn Hall on May 20. One of its staunchest members, Michael Braund, has embarked on a 2500kms ride to raise funds for the performance. To chip in, email mandolin@webone.com.au or phone 0405 257802.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55, 000 by mid-May 2017. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15, 000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27 via apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July (Term 3), October (Term 4) Terms and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm, Friday, April 21.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Dance:

Film:

SET in Canberra with scenes shot on the ANU campus, the AACTA-nominated film “Joe Cinque’s Consolation” makes its way to the ANU FILM GROUP for a Q&A screening with director Sotiris Dounoukos. Based on Helen Garner’s book of the same title, the film details the events leading up to the planned murder of Joe Cinque by his girlfriend, Anu Singh. Coombs Theatre, corner of Fellows and Garran Roads, 7.30pm, Friday, April 21. Membership ( annual, semester or weekly) at anufg.org.au

CONCLUDING the “Book Heroes on Screen” season at the National Film and Sound Archive’s Arc Cinema is “Coraline”, 11am, Thursday, April 20, then “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2,” 11am (Part One) and 1.20pm (Part Two) tomorrow, Friday, April 21. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Concerts and Gigs:

“The Two of Us” will see stars Marina Prior and David Hobson performing arias and songs from “La Traviata”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Mis”, “My Fair Lady” and “La Boheme” along with poplar numbers and Celtic music. Canberra Theatre, April 22 only. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CLASSICAL guitarist Matt Withers and dual ARIA award winning pianist and composer Sally Whitwell, will perform Nigel Westlake’s “Jovian Moons” and premiere Whitwell’s new work, at an intimate house concert in Rivett from 6pm this Saturday April 22. After booking via trybooking.com/pbxo the address will be given.

BILLY Bragg and Grammy- winning singer/songwriter Joe Henry will be performing songs from their new album “Shine a Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad”, along with other favourites. At The Playhouse, April 20. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au 6275 2700.

GUITARIST and vocalist Jess Green will be launching the single “Pheno” from her CAPO-funded EP, “Pheno: ‘Dragon Year ”. At Smith’s Alternative, 7pm, on April 21, later heading for the Candelo Festival on April 22 and 23. Bookings for the launch to smithsalternative.com

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, April 20, at 9pm, “Kegs n Karaoke”; Friday, April 21 at 9pm, Destrends, Moaning Lisa, Capes, The Postmasters; Saturday, April 22 at 6pm, Australian Kingswood Factory, Skinpin, Sketch Method, Sewer Sideshow, Cockbelch, Poison Fish, Semen & Garfuckel and Jimmy Roberts.

Theatre:

IN "Dad. Joke", comedian Mark Swivel promises they'll be only one dad joke per

“LES Miserables” by Free Rain Theatre, starting Peter Cousens, is at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, to April 22. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

Exhibitions:

M16 ARTSPACE at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith has three new exhibitions: “Beyond Worlds And Words”, Kate Bender, Julie Delves, Brooke Jarvis and Chris Ramsey; “Breathing Space” by Ella Whateley, accompanied by a sound piece composed by Benjamin Drury; “New Work”, Philip Alldis’ charcoal drawing. Until April 30, opening night 6pm, April 13. All welcome.

SALLY Blake’s solo exhibition, “Fire and Rain”, features works on paper and canvas that explore the material possibilities of these elements and their capacity to shape the natural environment. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until April 30.

MEGALO’S newest exhibition, “The Lady Botanist”, features screen prints and etchings by Erica Seccombe, who, in her ongoing exploration of the natural sciences, evokes the figure of the lady botanist, complete with hooped skirts. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm. Runs to April 29.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

“RUTH Waller: Vegetable, Mineral”, an exhibition of paintings and ceramics by one of our most distinguished artists and Head of Painting at the ANU School of Art, is now at the Nancy Sever Gallery. 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, until May 7, Wednesday to Sunday 11am-6pm.

IN his new solo “Exhibition Borrow Tomorrow”, visual artist Luke Chiswell presents a series of paintings and sculptures that continues his exploration of objects using found materials from his hometown, Collector. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon until May 7.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has an impressive 115 works hanging in the Gallery from the annual Queanbeyan Leagues Club Art Competition/Exhibition for the month of April 2017. The show is in the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place, under the bridge throughout April.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington.

“THROUGH Our Eyes and Hands” is an exhibition of self-expression by young people from BCS Bungee after-school creative art classes in celebration of National Youth Week. At 5 gallery@bcs, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen. Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm until April 28.

ARTISTS Claire Primrose and Ros Auld are now showing work at Goulburn Regional Gallery. They have approximately 16 individual works and four collaborations, curated by Peter Haynes.

“WASTE Not, Want Not” is a solo exhibition of works by Eryka Garbutt in Gallery Two, Strathnairn Homestead to April 23. Garbutt is a local artist who has taken her love of discovering recycling materials to create art.

“COMMON Ground” is the show by PhotoAccess member, showing with “FACE2FACE” by emerging artist Emilio Cresciani, who shot 55 portraits of friends and their rubbish for a week. It runs with At Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka, to April 23.

KYEEMA Gallery’s new exhibition is “Miscellany”, which features still life and landscape paintings by well-known local artist, Ruth Dodd. At Capital Wines Cellar Door, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village Court, Hall. Until April 30, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

BOTANICAL artist Sharon Field has a solo exhibition in which she is showing 18 exquisite watercolour paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush: remnants of a Christmas Beetle; chewed and scarred eucalyptus leaves, a yellow-winged grasshopper. At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until May 7.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm until May 8.

“SHORELINE” is an exhibition of works by Brenda Runnegar. At Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, to May 8.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

JEAN-Henri Nadermann Marie-Antoinette’s harp 1775 gilded and painted wood, metal, bronze, pearl and glass beads. On loan from the Palace of Versailles Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (Château de Versailles) / Droits réservés.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 30.

THE Australian War Memorial now has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

