Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

CANBERRA International Music Festival bursts onto the cultural scene, with artist director Roland Peelman adopting a revolutionary theme for 2017. From Thursday, April 27. Running at venues around Canberra until May 7. Bookings to cimf.org.au.



PHOTOGRAPHER and music critic Judith Crispin has released a new book of photographs, poems, commentaries and drawings created in and about the Tanami desert, published by Daylight Books in New York. The ACT launch of “The Lumen Seed: Records of a Search in the Australian Desert” will be performed by Sebastian Clark at Manning Clark House. 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest. 5.30pm, Friday, April 28. Inquiries to 6295 9433.

Workshops and classes:

THE Makers Collective is a supportive community of makers and creatives who aim to empower women around the world to pursue creativity in business and in life. It is offering scholarships to the Makers Academy for online courses in business fundamentals, graphic design and photography, along with live workshops. Applications by May 12 themakerscollective.com.au

SCOTTISH country dance classes for beginners will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church Hall in Forrest from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday evening until June 7. Cost $6 per class. For more information visit rscds-canberra.org/ or phone Gill on 6281 1825.

MEGALO has “Introduction to Print” classes that explore three print methods over six weeks with Erica Seccombe (screen), Peter McLean (Relief) and Clare Jackson (Etching). May 4 to June 8. Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm. Inquiries to 6232 604.

“ACTING for the Fun of It” Presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, until June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level Wednesday classes from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com

Talk:

MANNING Clark House Poetry features Melinda Smith, John Foulcher and Hazel Hall. 11 Tasmanian Circuit, Forrest, at 7.30pm, Thursday, April 27. Tickets at the door.

THE ACT Branch of the Design Institute of Australia is hosting a presentation by architectural photographer Darren Bradley called “Canberra’s Modernist Soul”, in which he will take a visual journey and discusses how Canberra is “trading off its architectural soul”. At The Shine Dome. From 6.30pm, April 27. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au/e/canberras-modernist-soul-with-darren-bradley-tickets-33554241640?aff=erelpanelorg

Arts Business:

HUDSONS Event Catering is celebrating more than 100 years of Mother’s Day with a grand tea at the Albert Hall. Working with Hudsons, Artsound FM has announced a competition which invites you to submit “Mum” stories and poems. Members only (but you can sign up for this purpose) can send a “Mum story” or “Mum poem” of no more than 500 words which may be read on air. All entries to artsound.fm/event/mothers-day-competition/?instance_id=132214

BOOKINGS are open for the ninth Perisher Peak Festival running from June 9-12. Apply to peakfestival.com.au

“KURDIJI 1.0” is an app being developed by Indigenous elders to help in the prevention of suicide among young Indigenous people. “Kurdiji” means “shield” in the Warlpiri language and “CityNews” writer Judith Crispin, who has been working with communities in the Tanami desert, tells “CityNews” a crowdfunding campaign has been launched, with Uncle Jack Charles as its patron. So far, $31,076 has been raised of the hoped-for $280,000. You can contribute at gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=category&term=Kurdiji

ARTISTS have until April 30 to submit applications to M16 Artspace’s 2018 Gallery Program. M16 welcomes applications from artists and curators from Canberra, interstate and overseas. To apply, download m16artspace.com.au/down-load-application-forms/

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55, 000 by mid-May. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27 via apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July (Term 3), October (Term 4) and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm, Friday, April 21.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Dance:

“NO Lights No Lycra” are putting on a free dance event in South Kambah Scout Hall from 6pm to 7.15pm on May 2 as part of the “Girls Make Your Move” campaign. It’s inviting young women between the ages of 13-19 to come and experience dancing in the dark with their friends while nobody is watching. Girls can book a free spot here at eventbrite.com.au/e/no-lights-no-lycra-canberra-south-girls-make-your-move-tickets-32994172458

AUSDANCE ACT’s “Escalate II”, a youth mentoring program for Canberra region based dance artists, is now open to dancers aged 16-26 years who want to dance, create dance and explore different movement styles. Applications are encouraged from all styles of dance — ballet, indigenous, hip hop, contemporary, Indian, Chinese, Korean, Ballroom and physical theatre — who want to work alongside industry professionals to develop and stage a work as part of a season in September 1-3. Applications by April 27 to escalate.org.au

Film:

“REEL Inspiración” is the theme of anniversary Spanish Film Festival, playing at Palace Electric Cinema for almost three weeks until May 7, with 39 films. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE Persian Film Festival will run again from August 31 to September 10. It showcases films from Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the Persian-speaking diaspora, with awards for “Best Feature”, “Best Documentary”, and “Best Short Film”. The festival will feature Q&As and masterclasses. For terms and conditions and to submit films visit persianfilmfestival.com

Concerts and Gigs:

CANBERRA Chordsmen and Strange Weather Gospel Choir will present the best of barbershop, a cappella harmony and gospel in “Barbershop Meets Gospel” under the musical direction of Daniel Bennett. Wesley Uniting Church, National Circuit, Forrest, 4pm, Saturday, April 29. Children free bookings to trybooking.com/PCNO

SIX finalists from the Canberra Youth Orchestra will perform the 1st movement from their chosen concerto in Wesley Music Centre, at 5pm this Sunday, April 30. The winner will go on to perform their entire concerto with CYO on Saturday, August 26. Tickets at the door. 16 years and under, and current CYO players, free.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, April 27, at 9pm, Kegs n Karaoke; Friday, April 28, at 9pm, Friday Night Fiesta, Horns Of Leroy, Brass Knuckle Brass Band; and Saturday, April 29, at 9pm, Slow Turismo, Slumberhaze, Capes and Video Breezy.

Theatre:

“THE Iliad Out Loud & Abridged”, classic verse text, read live, tells of the tragic and bloody climax to the ten-year siege of Troy. Told in three parts over three days with intervals, the story of heroism, betrayal and war is told with a modern Australian voice featuring Nick Byrne, Chrissie Shaw and William Zappa, accompanied by Groove Warehouse percussionist Gary France and lighting by Linda Buck. At The Street Theatre, Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. Friday and Saturday 7pm, Sunday 4pm. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

HAMLET’S father, the founding boss of a business empire, has vanished. Claudius, the boss’ brother, has bumped off his brother, hijacked the business empire and seduced his brother’s wife, “First Lady” Gertrude. That’s Daramalan Theatre Company’s slant on Shakespeare’s most famous play, adapted by Tony Allan and directed by Joe Woodward. McCowage Hall, Daramalan College, Cowper Street, Dickson. April 22-29. Bookings to trybooking.com

Exhibitions:

annual exhibition. The tiny “jewel-like” paintings are by artists Camelia Smith, Cheryl Hodges, Deborah Hamilton, Eva Henry, Isla Patterson, Sharon Buckland, Jan Vincent, Lyn Cottingham, Heather Pricket, Michaela Laurie, Stuart Marshall, Sandra House, Jocelyne Godber, Val Johnson and Arlene Williams. Strathnairn Gallery, Stockdill Drive, Holt, April 27 to May 21. Its opening by artist Jo Hollier at 4pm, Thursday, April 27. All welcome.

THE digital and the real collide in curator Sabrina Baker’s new show “Me Time”, in which Tully Arnot, Grace K Blake, Benjamin Forster, Claudia Greathead, Anna May Kirk, Janis Lejins, Claudia Nicholson and Giselle Stanborough, explore increasing integration between life, art and technology. Opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Ainslie + Gorman Art Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, at 6pm, Friday, April 28 and continues until June 24, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.

“Stones that Speak” is a display of items from the Indigenous collection of the late Lyall Gillespie donated to the Museum in 2015 and interpreted by the Museum’s resident archaeologist Ken Heffernan. Along with one other exhibition, “Old Ways – Old Days”, there will also be an antique and collectables appraisal table. It’s all part of the Canberra & Region Heritage Festival and runs over the weekend of April 29-30. Opening at the Museum, old Hall Primary School, Victoria Street. From 10am Saturday, April 29, by Mick Gentleman MLA, all welcome.

FEMALE photographers explore cultural identity and “Asianness” in a new exhibition at PhotoAccess’s Huw Davies Gallery to be opened by Prof Jackie Lo at 6pm today, Thursday, April 27. “Chinese Whispers and Other Stories” features photo-based work by artist/curator Pia Johnson, with Tammy Law, Janelle Low and Siying Zhou. Their stories sit within a wider context of mass movement and migration across the globe, and include Zhou’s video “Our first Lamington made in Australia”. The exhibition continues until Sunday, May 21.

“ARTISTIC Soul Surfing” is the first major exhibition in a professional gallery space of work by the clients of Darryl’s Den, an inclusive arts and craft studio that provides people with disability access to instructors, equipment, resources and materials, overseen by Jerrabomberra artist and creative arts facilitator Kathleen Rhee. The exhibition is at The Q’s art space until April 29. All welcome.

SALLY Blake’s solo exhibition, “Fire and Rain”, features works on paper and canvas that explore the material possibilities of these elements and their capacity to shape the natural environment. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until April 30.

MEGALO’S newest exhibition, “The Lady Botanist”, features screen prints and etchings by Erica Seccombe, who, in her ongoing exploration of the natural sciences, evokes the figure of the lady botanist, complete with hooped skirts. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm. Runs to April 29.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

“RUTH Waller: Vegetable, Mineral”, an exhibition of paintings and ceramics by one of our most distinguished artists and Head of Painting at the ANU School of Art, is now at the Nancy Sever Gallery. 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, until May 7, Wednesday to Sunday 11am-6pm.

IN his new solo “Exhibition Borrow Tomorrow”, visual artist Luke Chiswell presents a series of paintings and sculptures that continues his exploration of objects using found materials from his hometown, Collector. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon until May 7.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has an impressive 115 works hanging in the Gallery from the annual Queanbeyan Leagues Club Art Competition/Exhibition for the month of April 2017. The show is in the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place, under the bridge throughout April.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington.

“THROUGH Our Eyes and Hands” is an exhibition of self-expression by young people from BCS Bungee after-school creative art classes in celebration of National Youth Week. At 5 gallery@bcs, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen. Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm until April 28.

KYEEMA Gallery’s new exhibition is “Miscellany”, which features still life and landscape paintings by well-known local artist, Ruth Dodd. At Capital Wines Cellar Door, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village Court, Hall. Until April 30, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

BOTANICAL artist Sharon Field has a solo exhibition in which she is showing 18 exquisite watercolour paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush: remnants of a Christmas Beetle; chewed and scarred eucalyptus leaves, a yellow-winged grasshopper. At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until May 7.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm until May 8.

“SHORELINE” is an exhibition of works by Brenda Runnegar. At Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, to May 8.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 30.

THE Australian War Memorial now has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

