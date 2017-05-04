Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Festivals:

CANBERRA International Music Festival continues with its revolutionary theme at venues around Canberra until May 7. This weekend music patrons can enjoy: Thursday, May 4 — Concert 14, Harvest of Endurance, at National Museum 6.30pm; Friday, May 5, Concert 15, The Education Revolution, at Canberra Grammar School, 11am-3.15pm and Concert 16, Barricades of Time, 6.30pm at Fitters workshop; Saturday, May 6 — Concert 17, Game On! The Digital Revolution, at Llewellyn Hall, 1pm, Concert 18, Russian Roots and Rags, at Fitters workshop 4pm-5.10pm, Why Do the Nations? Fitters workshop, 4pm-5.10pm; Sunday, May 7 — Concert 20, Bach on Sunday, at Fitters’ Workshop, 11am, Concert 21, The Art of Speech at NGA Gandel Hall 2pm-4pm, and Concert 22, Festival Finale, at Fitters’ Workshop, 6.30pm 8.50pm. All bookings to cimf.org.au and “CityNews” reviews may be accessed daily at citynews.com.au

Events:

FOR 25 years ANCA has been a creative home to Canberra’s visual artists and craftspeople, with 35 purpose built artist studios. Now, ANCA Dickson is opening its studio doors for a day of music, fun and food, and showcasing a selection of work by its artists’ in the exhibition, “Playlist”. At

1 Rosevear Place Dickson. From 12pm to 4pm, this Saturday, May 6. All welcome.

Workshops and classes:

THE Makers Collective is offering scholarships for people to attend the Makers Academy and complete online courses in business fundamentals, graphic design and photography, along with live workshops. Applications by May 12 themakerscollective.com.au

SCOTTISH country dance classes for beginners will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church Hall in Forrest from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday evening until June 7. Cost $6 per class. For more information visit rscds-canberra.org/ or phone Gill on 6281 1825.

MEGALO has “Introduction to Print” classes that explore three print methods over six weeks with Erica Seccombe (screen), Peter McLean (Relief) and Clare Jackson (Etching). May 4 to June 8. Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm. Inquiries to 6232 604.

“ACTING for the Fun of It” presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, until June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com

Books:

“PEACE Works!”, a “living peace memorial” in book form will be launched by war scholar Joan Beaumont at the National Archives from 2pm on Saturday, May 6 as part of “Moving Beyond 1915 Remembrance”. The book project received an Anzac Centenary Local Grant. 130 public submissions were received and are now represented in the 286 page publication, which will be available for purchase. All welcome.

Talk:

MUSE Café in the East Hotel at Kingston has conversation and a storytelling performance inspired by Jenevieve Chang’s new book “The Good Girl of Chinatown”. The performance is from 6pm-7pm, this Saturday, May 6, and a conversation between short story writer Roannna Gonsalves and Zoya Patel will run from 3pm-4pm this Sunday, May 7.

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery’s lecture series on and Paul Cezanne by director Terence Maloon continues apace with Lecture 3,”Cezanne, Pissaro and the impressionist group”. At ANU School of Art and Design, Level 1, Childers Street entrance, 3pm, this Sunday, May 7.

Arts Business:

“GORMAN Commons” is billed as Canberra’s “first and only” arts-focussed co-working space. Located at Gorman Arts Centre, it’s aimed at providing space for individual artists, collectives, companies, emerging arts organisations and creative small businesses. Inquiries to 6182 0000.

HUDSONS Event Catering is celebrating more than 100 years of Mother’s Day with a grand tea at the Albert Hall. Working with Hudsons, Artsound FM has announced a competition which invites you to submit “Mum” stories and poems. Members only (but you can sign up for this purpose) can send a “Mum story” or “Mum poem” of no more than 500 words which may be read on air. All entries to artsound.fm/event/mothers-day-competition/?instance_id=132214

THE Snowy Mountains’ coolest music event, The Peak Festival, is coming up again on the June long weekend, June 9-1, with over 30 artists and around 120 performances across 10 live stages throughout the Perisher Resort. Bookings to peakfestival.com.au

“KURDIJI 1.0” is an app being developed by Indigenous elders to help in the prevention of suicide among young Indigenous people. “Kurdiji” means “shield” in the Warlpiri language and “CityNews” writer Judith Crispin, who has been working with communities in the Tanami desert, tells “CityNews” a crowdfunding campaign has been launched, with Uncle Jack Charles as its patron. You can contribute at gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=category&term=Kurdiji

CANBERRA Glassworks, with support from Capital Chemist, will provide an ACT School Residency to one student in year 11 or 12 who is attending an ACT College or senior school. To express interest, please download the 2017 application form from canberraglassworks.com/education/schools/act-school-residency/

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has a “dollar-for-dollar” Creative Partnerships Australia grant, which is a funding program with its target to raise $55, 000 by mid-May. Donate at fourwinds.com.au/support/creative-partnerships/

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Dance Week. At the Belconnen Fresh Fruit Markets Piazza. From 10am, Saturday, May 6. Dance displays from schools and groups across Canberra. Free event;

TANGO practice, Tango Social Club of Canberra, at the Italian Cultural Centre. Franklin Street, Forrest, 3pm-5pm, Saturday, May 6. Free for club members, but information about joining to tangocanberra@asn.au;

PARIS Opera Ballet’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is on screen at Palace Electric Cinema, 1pm, May 6, 7 and 10; and

“IN-Sync – dance and science align”. At the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre. 7pm, Saturday, May 6 and 5pm, Sunday, May 7. Bookings to Canberra Theatre Centre.com.au

Film:

“REEL Inspiración” is the theme of anniversary Spanish Film Festival, playing at Palace Electric Cinema until May 7, with 39 films. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE Persian Film Festival will run again from August 31 to September 10. It showcases films from Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the Persian-speaking diaspora, with awards for “Best Feature”, “Best Documentary”, and “Best Short Film”. The festival will feature Q&As and masterclasses. For terms and conditions and to submit films visit persianfilmfestival.com

Concerts and Gigs:

TIM Rogers, who is touring to highlight his seventh “secessionist” recording, “An Actor Repairs”, at the Street Theatre, 8pm, today, Thursday, May 4. Bookings to the Street.org.au or 6247 1223.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, May 4 at 9pm, Kegs n Karaoke; Friday, May 5 at 9pm, Free Entry, Wet Dreams, with DJ Fatty Natty, DJ Festy Jessy & DJ Sausage; Saturday, May 6 at 9pm, Moaning Lisa, Oranges,Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers.

Opera:

“REVENGE is a dish best served cold”, say members of Canberra Opera as they prepare for their coming production of Strauss’s famous operetta “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) in a new English translation and musical arrangement by Ian Gledhill. It’s at Belconnen Community Theatre, from May 4-14. Bookings to canberraopera.org.au

Theatre:

ARTHUR Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”, written in 1955 as a modern “Greek tragedy”, has found contemporary relevance in recent years. Directed by Chris Baldock in his first directorial role with REP. It will tun at Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton from May 4 to 20. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

“BEAR Hunt”, a stage adaptation of Michael Rosen’s children’s picture book, is the endearing story of a family out for walk and on the lookout for a growling bear. Canberra Theatre Centre, 10am and again at 11.45am, May 6. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Lightbulb Improv troupe is back on stage with “Switched On – Coming of Age”, of theatrical comedy centred around the thrills and fumbling awkwardness of growing up. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street Civic, 7.30pm, Friday, May 5. B ookings to smithsalternative.com

Exhibitions:

ARTISTS Gillian Bellas, Leigh Murray, Ann Hand, Nyree Mason, Wendy Antoniak, John McKenna, Jeff Isaacs and Coby Brinkman are exhibiting paintings of native and exotic plants, birds and animals under the title “Birds, Beasts & Buds”. Sweet Copper, Old Ginninderra Schoolhouse Gallery, Gold Creek Village. Opening at 3pm, Sunday, May 7 and running until the end of June.

“FAUNAcation” is an exhibition put together by 16 local artists Debbie Paton, Karyn Fearnside, Shan Crosbie, Liz Faul, Paul Dumetz, Angela Parragi, Monika Leone, Rita Evans, Tricia Wimpenny, Leah Martin, Jenny Sinn, Anne Sawkins, Carol Laurent, Patsy Robinson, Caren Wilford and Robyne Parolin, which aims to challenge the viewers’ perception of animals and how people’s actions cause them harm. Opens at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, May 4 and continues until Saturday May 27.

THE 18th John Briscoe Memorial Art Award is at the Raglan Gallery in Cooma. Sponsored by the Briscoe family in memory of their father, a prominent Monaro artist, it will be judged by former Canberra artist Jude Rae and announced at the opening on May 6. The show runs Wednesday to Sunday 9.30pm to 4.30pm until May 28.

ART In Miniature Canberra is staging its 16th annual exhibition. The tiny “jewel-like” paintings are by artists Camelia Smith, Cheryl Hodges, Deborah Hamilton, Eva Henry, Isla Patterson, Sharon Buckland, Jan Vincent, Lyn Cottingham, Heather Pricket, Michaela Laurie, Stuart Marshall, Sandra House, Jocelyne Godber, Val Johnson and Arlene Williams. Strathnairn Gallery, Stockdill Drive, Holt, to May 21.

THE digital and the real collide in curator Sabrina Baker’s show “Me Time”, in which Tully Arnot, Grace K Blake, Benjamin Forster, Claudia Greathead, Anna May Kirk, Janis Lejins, Claudia Nicholson and Giselle Stanborough, explore increasing integration between life, art and technology. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Ainslie + Gorman Art Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, until June 24, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.

FEMALE photographers explore cultural identity and “Asianness” in a new exhibition at PhotoAccess’s Huw Davies Gallery. “Chinese Whispers and Other Stories” features photo-based work by artist/curator Pia Johnson, with Tammy Law, Janelle Low and Siying Zhou. Their stories sit within a wider context of mass movement and migration across the globe, and include Zhou’s video “Our first Lamington made in Australia”. The exhibition continues until Sunday, May 21.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

“RUTH Waller: Vegetable, Mineral”, an exhibition of paintings and ceramics by one of our most distinguished artists and Head of Painting at the ANU School of Art, is now at the Nancy Sever Gallery. 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, until May 7, Wednesday to Sunday 11am-6pm.

IN his new solo “Exhibition Borrow Tomorrow”, visual artist Luke Chiswell presents a series of paintings and sculptures that continues his exploration of objects using found materials from his hometown, Collector. Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon until May 7.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington.

THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be on display at the Portrait Gallery to June 18. The exhibition will then tour. The final works were selected from a national field of over 3000 entries from amateur and professional photographers. The finalists include photographers from every state and territory except Tasmania.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm until May 8.

“SHORELINE” is an exhibition of works by Brenda Runnegar. At Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street, Braidwood, to May 8.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

