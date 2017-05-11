Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

“KIRSTIE Rea: the land”, a 20-year survey of works by one of Canberra’s most famous glass creators, has been chosen for the reopening of the Canberra Museum and Gallery.

The show runs from May 13 to August 20. It offers an in-depth understanding of one of the Canberra region’s most celebrated contemporary artists, whose practice is expressed in a sophisticated glass idiom. Rea was born and raised in Canberra and her work often draws on her experience from the local landscape.

THE Makers Collective is offering scholarships for people to attend the Makers Academy and complete online courses in business fundamentals, graphic design and photography, along with live workshops. Applications by May 12 themakerscollective.com.au

SCOTTISH country dance classes for beginners will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church Hall in Forrest from 6pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday evening until June 7. Cost $6 per class. For more information visit rscds-canberra.org/ or phone Gill on 6281 1825.

MEGALO has “Introduction to Print” classes that explore three print methods over six weeks with Erica Seccombe (screen), Peter McLean (Relief) and Clare Jackson (Etching) to June 8. Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm. Inquiries to 6232 604.

“ACTING for the Fun of It” presents “Playing Shakespeare”, a six week course in playing Shakespeare. At the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, until June 1. Inquiries to course tutor Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or phone 0408 034373.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more, email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

Talk:

“ANIMAL Rights Writing” will feature local authors Irma Gold, Karen Viggers, and Sam Vincent in a special panel event. In conversation with writer Nigel Featherstone, the authors will focus on the way in which their various genres; children’s books, contemporary fiction, and essays, can highlight issues of animal welfare. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, May 11. All welcome. FREE event.

THE Friends of the Classics Museum are hosting a talk by Dr Heather Jackson about significant items on display at the University of Melbourne including the Jebel Khalid archaeological campaign in Syria. Theatrette, Sir Roland Wilson Building, 120 McCoy Circuit, ANU campus, 6.30pm, Thursday, May 11.

Arts Business:

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery is holding a benefit dinner with fine food, wine and music, at University House. From 7pm-11pm, Friday, May 19. Tickets cost $110 or $1000 for a table of 10. Bookings to dhg.anu.edu.au

IN The City Canberra is partnering with the 2018 National Multicultural Festival for the second round of “Grants In The City” to help cover costs of engaging local entertainers and enabling local multicultural communities to participate in next year’s event. Grants close on July 3 and are available for “public ideas” of $2000 to $80,000 for professional and popular ideas. Application details at inthecitycanberra.com.au/grants-in-the-city

“GORMAN Commons” is billed as Canberra’s “first and only” arts-focussed co-working space. Located at Gorman Arts Centre, it’s aimed at providing space for individual artists, collectives, companies, emerging arts organisations and creative small businesses. Inquiries to 6182 0000.

THE Snowy Mountains’ coolest music event, The Peak Festival, is coming up again on the June long weekend (June 9-1) with over 30 artists and around 120 performances across 10 live stages throughout the Perisher Resort. Bookings to peakfestival.com.au

“KURDIJI 1.0” is an app being developed by Indigenous elders to help in the prevention of suicide among young Indigenous people. “Kurdiji” means “shield” in the Warlpiri language and “CityNews” writer Judith Crispin, who has been working with communities in the Tanami desert, tells “CityNews” a crowdfunding campaign has been launched, with Uncle Jack Charles as its patron. You can contribute at gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=category&term=Kurdiji

CANBERRA Glassworks, with support from Capital Chemist, will provide an ACT School Residency to one student in year 11 or 12 who is attending an ACT College or senior school. To express interest, please download the 2017 application form from canberraglassworks.com/education/schools/act-school-residency/

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Books and literature:

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre. The class “Urban” with Will Tran is this Wednesday, May 10, and the evening classes on Thursdays run from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, which is for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. Inquiries to 6247 9103.

PADMA Menon’s next course focuses on the popular Buddhist and Indian archetype, “Green Tara”, who represents freedom from eight fears including pride, doubt and anger. The dance focus in the six-week course will be a combination of Indian and western styles and will also include guided reflection through movement. Two free introductory workshops will allow participants to learn more about the style and the course. At Currie Crescent Community Centre, 11 Currie Crescent, Kingston. From 10am-11am, May 13 and 20. RSVP essential to info@movingarchetypes.com.au

Film:

THE Persian Film Festival will run again from August 31 to September 10. It showcases films from Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the Persian-speaking diaspora, with awards for “Best Feature”, “Best Documentary”, and “Best Short Film”. The festival will feature Q&As and masterclasses. For terms and conditions and to submit films visit persianfilmfestival.com

Concerts and Gigs:

ONE of the world’s greatest pianists, Canada’s Angela Hewitt, will be performing work by Bach and Beethoven for Musica Viva. At Llewellyn Hall, ANU School of Music, 7pm, Thursday, May 11, and bookings to musicaviva.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, May 11 at 9pm, Kegs n Karaoke; on Friday, May 12 at 9pm, PALS, Marlon Bando and Spaceboys; and on Saturday, May 13, Society of Beggars, Capes, Signs & Symbols and House of Strangers.

Opera:

Theatre:

“VELVET” is billed as “a party with an exhilarating disco soundtrack that never lets up”. It features Tom Oliver playing a young ingénue who slips behind the red velvet rope at a glamorous nightclub, where he encounters members of the glitterati like singer Marcia Hines and aerialist Emma Goh. At The Playhouse, until May 14. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

ARTHUR Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”, written in 1955 as a modern “Greek tragedy”, has found contemporary relevance in recent years. Directed by Chris Baldock in his first directorial role with REP. It is at Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton to May 20. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

Exhibitions:

June 4

KYEEMA Gallery’s new exhibition with sale is “Margaret Ballard: Works in Resin”, which opens at 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village. There will be an artist’s talk at 2pm this Saturday, May 13. From 10.30am–5pm, Thursday to Sunday.

ARTISTS Gillian Bellas, Leigh Murray, Ann Hand, Nyree Mason, Wendy Antoniak, John McKenna, Jeff Isaacs and Coby Brinkman are exhibiting paintings of native and exotic plants, birds and animals under the title “Birds, Beasts & Buds”. Sweet Copper, Old Ginninderra Schoolhouse Gallery, Gold Creek Village, running until the end of June.

“FAUNAcation” is an exhibition put together by 16 local artists Debbie Paton, Karyn Fearnside, Shan Crosbie, Liz Faul, Paul Dumetz, Angela Parragi, Monika Leone, Rita Evans, Tricia Wimpenny, Leah Martin, Jenny Sinn, Anne Sawkins, Carol Laurent, Patsy Robinson, Caren Wilford and Robyne Parolin, which aims to challenge the viewers’ perception of animals and how people’s actions cause them harm. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre until Saturday May 27.

THE 18th John Briscoe Memorial Art Award is at the Raglan Gallery in Cooma. Sponsored by the Briscoe family in memory of their father, a prominent Monaro artist. The show runs Wednesday to Sunday 9.30pm-4.30pm, until May 28.

ART In Miniature Canberra is staging its 16th annual exhibition. The tiny “jewel-like” paintings are by artists Camelia Smith, Cheryl Hodges, Deborah Hamilton, Eva Henry, Isla Patterson, Sharon Buckland, Jan Vincent, Lyn Cottingham, Heather Pricket, Michaela Laurie, Stuart Marshall, Sandra House, Jocelyne Godber, Val Johnson and Arlene Williams. Strathnairn Gallery, Stockdill Drive, Holt, to May 21.

THE digital and the real collide in curator Sabrina Baker’s show “Me Time”, in which Tully Arnot, Grace K Blake, Benjamin Forster, Claudia Greathead, Anna May Kirk, Janis Lejins, Claudia Nicholson and Giselle Stanborough, explore increasing integration between life, art and technology. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Ainslie + Gorman Art Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, until June 24, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.

TWO exhibitions at Beaver Galleries highlight street works on paper exploring the human form in space by Canberra printmaker John Pratt and the contemporary ceramics by Keiko Matsui, Kenji Uranishi and Prue Venables. 81 Denison Street Deakin, Tuesday to Friday, 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm. Until May 14.

ARONE Meeks’ exhibition, “Beyond the Blue: Unbroken”, by Roger Butler, the senior curator of Australian Prints & Drawings, NGA. At Megalo Print Studio + Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue Kingston. From 6.30pm, Thursday, May 11. The show runs until May 27, Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am-5pm.

FEMALE photographers explore cultural identity and “Asianness” in a new exhibition at PhotoAccess’s Huw Davies Gallery. “Chinese Whispers and Other Stories” features photo-based work by artist/curator Pia Johnson, with Tammy Law, Janelle Low and Siying Zhou. Their stories sit within a wider context of mass movement and migration across the globe, and include Zhou’s video: “Our first Lamington made in Australia”. The exhibition continues until Sunday, May 21.

GLASS-blowing virtuoso Tom Rowney and experimenter in would Zeljko Markov have a joint exhibition curated by Jane Cush running at Canberra Glassworks, Wentworth Avenue Kingston, until May 28.

CRAFT ACT: Craft and Design Centre is holding a 10th anniversary celebration of the annual Craft ACT Artist-In-Residence program at Gudgenby Ready-Cut Cottage, Namadgi National Park, as well as “Curious Tales – A journey through form”, a solo exhibition by mid-career furniture maker Peter Bollington.

THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be on display at the Portrait Gallery to June 18. The exhibition will then tour. The final works were selected from a national field of over 3000 entries from amateur and professional photographers. The finalists include photographers from every state and territory except Tasmania.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, to May 20.

THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

