Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

RAW Canberra presents “Radianta”, featuring more than 30 of Canberra’s emerging talent spanning genres such as fashion, music, visual and performing arts, and photography. Belconnen Arts Centre, 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, from 6.30pm, Thursday, September 28. Bookings to RAWartists.org/canberra/radiant or at the door.

Talk:

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery Lecture Series continues as director Terence Maloon talks about Cezanne as “classic” at the ANU School of Art and Design, Level 1, Childers Street entrance, from 3pm this Sunday, October 1. Tickets at the door.

MUSE Café has “Mad Hatters and March Hares: New stories of Alice in Wonderland” with the editor and two contributors of a new collection exploring the dark side of Alice. East hotel Kingston, 6pm-7pm, Thursday, September 28. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

Workshops and classes:

MUSIC for Canberra is now open for Term 4 applications by visiting musicforcanberra.org.au/events or emailing info@musicforcanberra.org.au.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more by emailing education@canberraglassworks.com.au

Arts Business:

“HB17” is a festival that will bring together a large group of artist-run initiatives from across Australia and New Zealand, and ANCA needs support to be there, in order to present the exhibition, “Surface World”, featuring the work of Grace Blake, Thomas Buckland, Nicci Haynes, Patrick Larmour and Cat Mueller. Donations to australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/hobiennale-arts-festival/

CANBERRA Glassworks has school holiday programs coming up, with a session on making glass paperweights and also “Make Your Own Blooms, Bugs and Critters” tile sessions. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery has a unique, supported residency open to Australian and international artists at all stages of their careers. In 2018 there will be three ACT based places, two national and one international place. The deadline for submissions is October 31 via info@megalo.org

DESIGN Canberra, supported by Radford College and the University of Canberra, is staging a photography competition on Instagram celebrating Canberra’s mid-century modernist architecture. To enter, follow @designcanberrafestival on Instagram and upload your photo with the hashtags #designcanberra #dcphotocomp and either #student (Years 7-12) or #open (Over 18). The competition closes on October 12.

M16 Artspace is seeking someone to spearhead the marketing and promotion of arts activities at M16, with an anticipated commencement date of Wednesday, October 25. The closing date for applications is 5pm, Wednesday, October 4. For the duty statement and selection criteria visit m16artspace.com.au

THE M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2017 is now open for entries. This prize is for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of drawing within contemporary art practice. Prizes are valued at $4800 and entries are due 5pm, Thursday, November 2, to m16artspace.com.au/opportunities-for-artists

FOLK music specialist Dave O’Neill is taking enrolments in guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin, bouzouki or ukulele, with spaces for regular lessons, one or two lesson catch-ups or ad hoc lessons. Booking and inquiries to 0418 405236 or daveoneillmusic@gmail.com

ANCA has announced its 2018 Critic in Residence award. In partnership with “Art Monthly Australasia”, ANCA will be awarding two emerging Canberra Arts writers a stipend of $350per month for five months, a mentorship with “Art Monthly” editor Michael Fitzgerald, a 12 month subscription to Art Monthly and publishing opportunities. Applications to anca.net.au to November 1.

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Literature:

CANBERRA author Catherine McCullagh has this month released her new book with Big Sky Publishing, “Dancing with Deception: Love, Lies and Deceit in Occupied Paris”, which is about an Australian Nurse who joins the Red Cross hospital in WWII occupied Paris and becomes caught up between the Gestapo and Resistance. RRP. $24.99

THE next reading of poetry at Manning Clark House will be held at 7pm, Thursday, September 28, when poets, Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello and Martin Dolan will read. 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest. Tickets at the door.

WRITING groups connected with aussiewriters.com.au are running a competition to give emerging writers an opportunity to have their work published alongside established writers from the region. There will be both under-50s and over-50s categories. First prizewinner will have his or her story published in the new anthology, “Canberra Culture” and $200 cash, while second and third prizes involve the same publication offer and cash prizes of $100 and $50. Stories have a maximum length of 2000 words on any Canberra-related topic, which should be emailed to suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au with the heading “Canberra Culture writing competition”.

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres.

Film:

THE Fusion Film Festival has toured around Australia with its collection of short and feature length movies, which have been showing diversity and multicultural themes since 2015, while also working on the “My Story” project, focusing on women’s stories. Organisers are visiting Canberra with an information session at Screen Canberra, 49 Phillip Avenue, Watson, from 12.30 to 1.30pm, this Friday, September 29. Inquiries to 043 0438904. Nominations/registrations to goo.gl/forms/JPmsyO5gYltgsPLo2 and goo.gl/forms/noUclJ4dHVhjd7sY2

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is celebrating 100 collections on its new website, with a 1980s special celebrating “everyone’s favourite decade – and all its excess and retro fabulousness”, at nfsa.gov.au/collection/curated/1980s.

EVENT Cinemas in Manuka will have a 16-day winter school holiday program with free arts and crafts activities and a line-up of fun films including the “Lego Ninjago Movie”, “The Emoji Movie” and “Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie”. Until Sunday, October 8. Bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au/collection/onlineexhibitions

ITALIAN horror master Dario Argento’s classic “Suspiria” has been restored in 4K and is showing tomorrow night, September 22 at 6pm, to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The NFSA is presenting “Dario Argento: Horror Maestro”, Argento’s finest works – complete with wild colours, synthesised electro scores and much blood and gore. At the Arc Cinema until October 4. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival will be showcasing a huge program of Italian cinema, closing with Roberto Benigni’s Oscar-winning film “Life Is Beautiful”. At Palace Electric to October 8. All program details and bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

Concerts and Gigs:

HENSHAW will also be playing music by contemporary Australian composer Phillip Houghton, Cuban composer Leo Brouwer, and arrangements of Catalan Folk Songs by Spanish guitarist and composer Miguel Llobet. Cooinda Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2.15pm (audience is asked to arrive 15 minutes early), Sunday, October 1, cash only at door.

“LATE Night Last Friday” will see Manila Folder aiming to “wash out the week that was” with minimalist house music mixed up with a little jazz fusion. Monster kitchen and bar, Hotel Hotel, New Acton, from 9.30pm until late, Friday, September 29.

FOURTEEN years after his debut with the Australian Chamber Orchestra, flute player, Emmanuel Pahud, will return to Australia for a national concert tour with the ACO and will appear at Llewellyn Hall at 8pm this Saturday, September 30. Bookings to aco.com.au

THE Sydney Consort’s “The Telemann Project” sees neglected works by Georg Philipp Telemann in a concert featuring recorder virtuoso, Hans-Dieter Michatz, at Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 1. Bookings to trybooking.com/OOLA or at the door.

THE 25th Anniversary of Astor Piazzolla’s death has inspired Argentine pianist Marcela Fiorillo to honour his memory in “Piazzolla Tango”, which will be performed at Wesley Music Centre from 6.30pm, September 30. Bookings to marcelafiorillo.iwannaticket.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, September 28, at 8pm, Piss Weak; Friday, September 29, at 9pm, The Bastard Sons of Liberty and The Crossbones; Saturday, September 30, at 9pm, Perfect Whip, Bleach It Clean, Neon Highways, and Hopeless Youth Group.

Theatre:

IN The Street Theatre’s “Under Sedation: Canberra verse remixed” director Adele Chynoweth has taken the title from a poem by A.D.Hope, and with movement director Emma Strapps, actors Ben Drysdale and Ruth Pieloor, and designers Imogen Keen, Shoeb Ahmad and Linda Buck, created an in-the-round production honouring Canberra poets from the 1940s to the present. The Street Theatre, September 30 to October 14. Booking to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

PIGEONHOLE Theatre stages Ray Lawler’s great Aussie classic play, “Summer of the Seventeenth Doll”, at The Q, Queanbeyan, from September 20-30. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

DIRECTOR Nina Stevenson and musical director Lachy Agett are presenting holiday fun for kids, this time with Malcom Sircom’s musical “Olivia!”, a tongue-in-cheek story of a downtrodden orphan girl who becomes a star of the London stage. At Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, Launceston Street, Woden, until Friday, October 6. Bookings to trybooking.com

Exhibitions:

M16 Artspace at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, has the following exhibitions opening at 6pm, Thursday, September 28 and running until October 15: “Self ID”, where artists Tilly Davey, Lee Grant and Blaide Lallemand explore different forms of self-identity with the residents of Ainslie Village; “Templum”, Michele England’s retablos, altars, objects and assemblages interlaced with sound and projections; “Amplified”, Andrea McCuaig’s body of work that addresses themes of dance and gestural painting; and in Chutespace, “Mince My Words”, where Naomi Taylor Royds squeezes language through a simple kitchen utensil. Each exhibition is from 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

GALLERY@BCS presents “Anthology”, a group exhibition in which artists use alternative photographic processes (anthotypes and chlorophyll) and render images by using plant matter instead of photographic paper and sun exposure instead of the traditional dark room. The Belconnen Community Services’ gallery, Swanson Court, Belconnen, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm until September 29. All welcome. Free entry.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

“DREAMING of Remembering” is an exhibition that invites viewers to reflect on the meaning of imagination, memory, tradition and nostalgia. Curated by Grace Blakeley-Carroll, it features Canberra-based artists Tiffany Cole, Daniel Edwards, Lia Tajcnar and Naomi Zouwer. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until October 1.

CRAFT ACT’s Annual Members Exhibition, “City of Design”, features work by over 50 member artists in media. Opening by author Peter Dawson, artist Annie Trevillian and Catherine Newton at Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

STRATHNAIRN has “Sculptural Emanations”, an exhibition by local mixed media artists Janice Laurent and Lex Sorrentino, along with “Emuly, the Gathering Emu” by Angela Pisciotta in the Gallery and Homestead, Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 8am-2pm, September 21 to October 16.

CANBERRA Glassworks’ “Honouring Cultures” Artist in Residence, Treahna Hamm, will be in the Engine Room during her residency, beginning on October 7. This residency brings Indigenous artists together through glass.

YASSARTS’ “Sculpture in the Paddock” is on again at Hamilton Hume’s Cooma Cottage until October 8. Outstanding student sculptures from schools in Yass and the region will be on display at the cottage too.

FRENCH-Australian Painter Marc Rambeau will be holding an exhibition, “Australia’s Red Landscapes”, at the Alliance Française, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, to October 16, Monday to Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday 9am-5pm.

“DOMBROVSKIS: Journeys into the Wild” celebrates the work of the Tasmanian photographer Peter Dombrovskis, whose Rock Island Bend image helped to January 30, daily.

BILK Gallery for contemporary metal and glass has Bin Dixon-Ward’s “Connections and The Captains Daughter”, a collection of contemporary jewellery that draws a connection between historic artefacts, contemporary jewellery, digital technologies and her experience of life at sea, using 3D printing and 3D modelling software. At the gallery in Palmerston Lane, Manuka, to October 14.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of 28 portraits by Nicholas Harding includes three works from the collection and 25 works on loan, now at Gallery One, NPG, to November 6.

AARWUN Gallery has transformed itself into a Parisian café for its coming exhibition, “Paris and Other Stories”, works by former director of the Sydney Art School, Bernard Ollis. At the gallery, Federation Square, Nicholls, to September 31, daily 10 am to 5pm.

“FRUIT, Flowers, Fungi and Feathers”, is an exhibition of botanical and wildlife paintings, and drawings from specimens found in the Australian National Botanic Gardens. At the Gardens’ Visitors Centre to October 1.

IN “Tolwong Road : A story of fire”, Stephen Hartup’s black and white photographs tell the story of bushfire, recovery and regeneration as observed and captured over a three-year period. At X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, opening hours, 11am to 5pm, Friday to Monday until October 8.

“NEIL Roberts: chances with glass” is an exhibition focusing on the much-missed late artist’s relationship with glass as “object, medium and signifier”. Curated by Barbara Campbell and Jane Cush, it runs at Canberra Glassworks until October 15.

ARTIST, arts administrator, curator, educator, researcher and consultant, Brenda Croft, is the newest recipient of an ACT Arts Residency at the Glassworks. Croft descends from the Gurindji/Malngin/Mudpurra peoples of the Northern Territory and is also of Anglo-Australian/German/Irish heritage. Members of the public can catch her working at the Glassworks until September 29.

“JUDE Rae, A Space of Measured Light”, is the newest exhibition at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery. The exhibition runs at Kingsley Street, Acton, until October 15, from 10am–5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

WOVEN textile artist, Jennifer Robertson, has installed “Crystal Imperfections as Agents of Deformation”, a dialogue with Prof Ian Jackson’s scientific research, produced under the ANU Vice-Chancellor’s College Artist Fellows Scheme. The work may be seen in the Research School of Earth Sciences, Jaeger 1 Seminar Room, 142 Mills Road, Acton, which is open during business hours. Visitors need to go first to the reception area of the Research School of Earth Sciences.

A RARE collection, which features 52 portraits of British street people will be on display for the first time in “Dempsey’s People: a folio of British street portraits 1824-1844”. Curated by David Hansen, the exhibition will bring together 51 works painted by little-known itinerant portraitist, John Dempsey. National Portrait Gallery, King Edward Terrace, Parkes, from 10am–5pm daily, to October 22.

“EX Machina”, curated By Alexander Boynes, with works by Nicci Haynes, Brian McNamara, Stelarc, Pia Van Gelder and Arthur Wicks, considers the role of the physical machine as artwork, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday until November 11.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

“ANIMASTRUCTIONS” brings together work by staff, current students and graduates from ANU School of Art & Design. From sculpture to animation, furniture design to ceramics, the works consider humans complex relationships with animals. The exhibiting artist are: Ashley Eriksmoen, Ceilidh Dalton, Dean Cross, Emilio Elmowy, Erica Seccombe, Gosia Pilat, Jeremy Brown, Kate Nixon, Katie Hayne, Mahala Hill, Michele England, Nathaniel Kempton, Rebecca Selleck, Rhiannon McGuiness, UK Frederick, Yonghun Nate Lee. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, until September 30.

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission. THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre’s September suite of exhibitions is as follows: In the “TRACESII” Open Exhibition, artists from throughout Australia have responded to the theme of speaking to their sense of place, their connection to it, their stories and memories they have gathered, all in A5 format; “LESSON” by Sean Davey features a selection of images made by the students and by Davey when he spent six weeks at Dunlop-Charnwood School as part of the ArtsACT Artists-in-Schools program; and in the International Tenants Day 2017 shows, “People, Pets, Place”, Canberra renters have been invited to reflect on their personal histories of home. At 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, to October 15.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

SYDNEY artist Ingrid Bowen has a solo exhibition at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore. The exhibition entitled “Vast” presents a series of whimsical watercolour landscapes that should resonate with viewers from our region. 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore until October 1.

