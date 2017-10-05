Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

THE Ositos Cool Friday Fiesta fundraiser event is to promote Latin American culture and to raise awareness of emotional health and wellbeing during the launch day of Mental Health week. With a Frida Kahlo theme, the organisers have invited 21 local Canberra visual artists to help celebrate, along with stallholders and a mix of folkloric and Latin/Hispanic performers, like Mexico Lindo, Tengo Tango and Capoeira Senzala. The event will take place at the Fitters Workshop, on Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from 10am-4pm, Sunday, October 8. All welcome.

CANBERRA record aficionados celebrate four years of the National Film and Sound Archive’s “Vinyl Lounge” with a night of drinks, good company, and music on Friday, October 6. For the last four years on the first Friday of every month around 80 music lovers gather together to play songs from their favourite records on the NFSA’s analogue sound system. Celebrations will run from 5.30-7.30pm, October 6. The event is free and no bookings are required.

MUSE Café has husband-and-wife writing team Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist talking about collaboration and their new book, “Two Steps Forward” at East Hotel Kingston, from 5pm-6pm, October 7, then from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, October 8, there will be a life writing/memoir workshop by Jessica Friedmann, the author of “Things That Helped”. Booking to musecanberra.com.au/events/

MUSIC for Canberra is now open for Term 4 applications by visiting musicforcanberra.org.au/events or emailing info@musicforcanberra.org.au.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

THE Churchill Trust is setting up a Churchill Fellows “Talent Bank” of possible speakers/experts on various topics. Former fellows wanting to be in the list can register at churchilltrust.com.au

“HB17” is a festival that will bring together a large group of artist-run initiatives from across Australia and New Zealand, and ANCA needs support to be there, in order to present the exhibition, “Surface World”, featuring the work of Grace Blake, Thomas Buckland, Nicci Haynes, Patrick Larmour and Cat Mueller. Donations to australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/hobiennale-arts-festival/

APPLICATIONS for ACT artists to apply for the Asialink Arts Glass Exchange between Canberra Glassworks and Toyama Glass Studio are now open. Submissions close midnight on October 8 to canberraglassworks.com

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery has a unique, supported residency open to Australian and international artists at all stages of their careers. In 2018 there will be three ACT based places, two national and one international place. The deadline for submissions is October 31 via info@megalo.org

DESIGN Canberra, supported by Radford College and the University of Canberra, is staging a photography competition on Instagram celebrating Canberra’s mid-century modernist architecture. To enter, follow @designcanberrafestival on Instagram and upload your photo with the hashtags #designcanberra #dcphotocomp and either #student (Years 7-12) or #open (Over 18). The competition closes on October 12.

THE M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2017 is now open for entries. This prize is for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of drawing within contemporary art practice. Prizes are valued at $4800 and entries are due 5pm, Thursday, November 2, to m16artspace.com.au/opportunities-for-artists

JULIA Landford’s new Canberra NatureArt Lab is at M16 Artspace, in Griffith, Canberra. Courses and workshops start in early October, and bookings are now open through the website www.natureartlab.com.au

ANCA has announced its 2018 Critic in Residence award. In partnership with “Art Monthly Australasia”, ANCA will be awarding two emerging Canberra Arts writers a stipend of $350per month for five months, a mentorship with “Art Monthly” editor Michael Fitzgerald, a 12 month subscription to Art Monthly and publishing opportunities. Applications to anca.net.au to November 1.

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

BAD!Slam!No!Biscuit! joins Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres to present the ACT finals of the Australian Poetry Slam, where the best of the best vie for the chance to compete on the national stage. The slam will also feature appearances from visiting poets such as Wollongong spoken word artist Emily Crocker, who is launching her new poetry collection. Main Hall, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 7pm to 11pm. Bookings to agac.com.au or at the door.

SULARI Gentill’s novel “A Dangerous Language” is the latest in her award winning Rowland Sinclair Mysteries series. She was a “Writer in Residence” at the Museum of Australian Democracy in 2015 and both the research for the novel and plot are connected to Old Parliament House. Panthera Press, RRP. $29.99

CANBERRA author Catherine McCullagh has released her new book with Big Sky Publishing, “Dancing with Deception: Love, Lies and Deceit in Occupied Paris”, which is about an Australian Nurse who joins the Red Cross hospital in WWII occupied Paris and becomes caught up between the Gestapo and Resistance. RRP. $24.99

WRITING groups connected with aussiewriters.com.au are running a competition to give emerging writers an opportunity to have their work published alongside established writers from the region. There will be both under-50s and over-50s categories. First prizewinner will have his or her story published in the new anthology, “Canberra Culture” and $200 cash, while second and third prizes involve the same publication offer and cash prizes of $100 and $50. Stories have a maximum length of 2000 words on any Canberra-related topic, which should be emailed to suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au with the heading “Canberra Culture writing competition”.

“FOREVER crazy”, Crazy Horse from Paris, is at the Canberra Theatre, from October 4-7. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AUSTRALIAN media identity and ballet lover, Chris Bath, will host The Australian Ballet’s 22 hours of live streaming from 12pm this Thursday, October 5. The streaming will continue throughout the night when the Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet take over. Visit facebook.com/theaustralianballet/

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres.

THE National Film and Sound archive is screening a collection of rare films from cult Japanese director Seijun Suzuki as part of “PopVisionary: Seijun Suzuki”, a free satellite event of the Japanese Film Festival. Suzuki was an inspiration for directors like Quentin Tarantino. Arc cinema, Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7. Program details and bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is celebrating 100 collections on its new website, with a 1980s special celebrating “everyone’s favourite decade – and all its excess and retro fabulousness”, at nfsa.gov.au/collection/curated/1980s.

EVENT Cinemas in Manuka will have a 16-day winter school holiday program with free arts and crafts activities and a line-up of fun films including the “Lego Ninjago Movie”, “The Emoji Movie” and “Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie”. Until Sunday, October 8. Bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au/collection/onlineexhibitions

THE 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival will be showcasing a huge program of Italian cinema, closing with Roberto Benigni’s Oscar-winning film “Life Is Beautiful”. At Palace Electric to October 8. All program details and bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

MUSIC entrepreneur Carl Rafferty has two elegant sessions with husband and wife opera stars Cheryl Barker and Peter Coleman-Wright in the intimate setting of the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, from 7pm on Saturday, October 7. Bradley Gilchrist, will be sharing the piano with Rafferty. Bookings to trybooking.com/book/event?eid=315348 It will again be held from 5pm on Sunday, October 8. Bookings to trybooking.com/book/event?eid=315353

“SPIRIT of Scotland” will see performers of traditional Scottish musical styles, Chris Duncan and Catherine Strutt, transporting audience members to the heart of Scotland. At Wesley Music Centre, from 7.30pm, Friday, October 6. Bookings to trybooking.com/QXHY or at the door.

MELBOURNE vocalist, pianist and composer Brenton Foster is travelling to Canberra with his jazz group as part of a national tour celebrating their second album, “The Nature of Light”, with a concert at Smith’s Alternative, 79 Alinga Street, Civic, 6.30pm, Thursday October 5. Bookings to smithsalternative.com or at the door.

ADHOC Baroque will perform with guest musicians Robyn Mellor and Olivia Gossip on recorder, and Clara Teniswood and Rachel Walker on cello and viola da gamba. Together they will go on a journey through the varied landscapes of passionate love. At St Paul’s Anglican Church, Manuka, 5pm, October 7. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door. Free, but exit donation requested after the concert.

“HEAR the Harmony” is a concert of Chinese classical music featuring the ANU Chinese Classical Music Ensemble with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music Chinese Music Ensemble, supported by the Australia China Friendship Society ACT Branch. At the Big Band Room, Peter Karmel Building, ANU School of Music, 2pm, Sunday, October 8. Bookings to trybooking.com/312344 or at the door.

CANBERRA’S brass, string, percussion and vocal musicians have joined with Brian O’Neill and Greg Stenning of Limestone Consort to perform baroque music at the High Court of Australia, from 1.30pm on Sunday, October 8. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Piss Weak Karaoke, Thursday, October 5, at 9pm, free entry; Michael Beach, Thunderbolt City and Sob Story, Friday, October 6, at 9pm; The Phoenix says YES: Queers & Beers, Dalmacia, Oranges and Sodium, Saturday, October 7, at 9pm, AND, Beth Monzo and DJ sets from Moaning Lisa, Megan Bones, Ryan Fennis and Janesjungle, Sunday.

COMEDIAN Lawrence Mooney, returns with a new show, “Like Literally”. Mooney weaves anecdotes and cautionary tales into a patchwork and he says the show is “like literally”, about him. “Like Literally” will be held at the Canberra Theatre, from 8pm, Friday, October 7. Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE ANU’s Za Kabuki Club’s “Australianised” kabuki performances are fun for everyone. Supported by the Embassy of Japan, the Edo-period comedy “Topknot Bunshichi” will be performed at Theatre 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7. Bookings to 6257 1950.

DIRECTOR Nina Stevenson and musical director Lachy Agett are presenting holiday fun for kids, this time with Malcom Sircom’s musical “Olivia!”, a tongue-in-cheek story of a downtrodden orphan girl who becomes a star of the London stage. At Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, Launceston Street, Woden, until Friday, October 6. Bookings to trybooking.com

CHILD Players ACT has engaged emerging director Kitty Malam to direct a 1980s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s most chilling tale, “The Snow Queen”, in which Gerda sets out to save her best friend Kai from the icy queen of the north. Belconnen Community Theatre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, October 5-7. Bookings to childplayersact.com.au

ROBIN Davidson’s theatre company Rebus will develop an interactive “Forum Theatre” performance about where things can go wrong when people with disabilities want to join, participate in or use the services of community organisations. They’re seeking stories from people with disabilities or community organisations in Australia and need responses by October 13. Visit rebustheatre.com or phone 0403 815784.

“PRECIPICE” is a solo exhibition of new work by Annika Romeyn, which began with a Bathurst Regional Gallery Hill End Residency spent walking and drawing outdoors in Golden Gully. Romeyn has created a series of large-scale prints that present minute details within the landscape in monumental scale. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until October 22. At 2pm on Saturday, October 21, Holly Downes and Chris Stone from the String Contingent will perform a musical response to the exhibition.

M16 Artspace at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, has the following exhibitions running until October 15: “Self ID”, where artists Tilly Davey, Lee Grant and Blaide Lallemand explore different forms of self-identity with the residents of Ainslie Village; “Templum”, Michele England’s retablos, altars, objects and assemblages interlaced with sound and projections; “Amplified”, Andrea McCuaig’s body of work that addresses themes of dance and gestural painting; and in Chutespace, “Mince My Words”, where Naomi Taylor Royds squeezes language through a simple kitchen utensil. Each exhibition is from 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

THE Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens have their Photographic Group Annual Exhibition, “Exposed”, at the ANBG Visitors centre from October 5-22.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

CRAFT ACT’s Annual Members Exhibition, “City of Design”, features work by over 50 member artists in media. Opening by author Peter Dawson, artist Annie Trevillian and Catherine Newton at Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

THE Tin Shed Art Group, Jenny Adams, Noelle Bell, Joan Costanzo, Ken Miller, Manuel Pfeiffer, Alan Pomeroy, Mort Schipp, Peggy Spratt, Tricia Wheatstone and Delene White, are offering a selection of recent works at bargain prices to those attending the coming exhibition “Chaos to Cohesion” at The Link Exhibition Space, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, (Adjacent to Strathnairn Arts Association) until October 26, daily, 9am-5pm.

STRATHNAIRN has “Sculptural Emanations”, an exhibition by local mixed media artists Janice Laurent and Lex Sorrentino, along with “Emuly, the Gathering Emu” by Angela Pisciotta in the Gallery and Homestead, Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 8am-2pm, to October 16.

CANBERRA Glassworks’ “Honouring Cultures” Artist in Residence, Treahna Hamm, will be in the Engine Room during her residency, beginning on October 7. This residency brings Indigenous artists together through glass.

FRENCH-Australian Painter Marc Rambeau will be holding an exhibition, “Australia’s Red Landscapes”, at the Alliance Française, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, to October 16, Monday to Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday 9am-5pm.

“DOMBROVSKIS: Journeys into the Wild” celebrates the work of the Tasmanian photographer Peter Dombrovskis, whose Rock Island Bend image helped to January 30, daily.

BILK Gallery for contemporary metal and glass has Bin Dixon-Ward’s “Connections and The Captains Daughter”, a collection of contemporary jewellery that draws a connection between historic artefacts, contemporary jewellery, digital technologies and her experience of life at sea, using 3D printing and 3D modelling software. At the gallery in Palmerston Lane, Manuka, to October 14.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of 28 portraits by Nicholas Harding includes three works from the collection and 25 works on loan, now at Gallery One, NPG, to November 6.

WORKS by painter/printmaker Pamela Griffith and sculptor/carver Silvio Apponyi are in the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. The show continues until December 10.

IN “Tolwong Road : A story of fire”, Stephen Hartup’s black and white photographs tell the story of bushfire, recovery and regeneration as observed and captured over a three-year period. At X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, opening hours, 11am to 5pm, Friday to Monday until October 8.

PHOTOACCESS presents its final members’ show for the year, “Muse”, which invited members to reflect on the people in their lives who had been an inspiration to them. Manuka Arts Centre, corner of Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent, Griffith, until October 8, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10am-4pm, Friday, 10am to 7pm, weekends 12pm-4pm

“NEIL Roberts: chances with glass” is an exhibition focusing on the much-missed late artist’s relationship with glass as “object, medium and signifier”. Curated by Barbara Campbell and Jane Cush, it runs at Canberra Glassworks until October 15.

“JUDE Rae, A Space of Measured Light”, is the newest exhibition at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery. The exhibition runs at Kingsley Street, Acton, until October 15, from 10am–5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

NANCY Sever Gallery has painter Arryn Snowball with his latest exhibition, “Square Sun”. “I’d like my painting to be a place to hover between awareness of being and loss of being,” he says. At 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, October 15, Wednesday to Sunday 11am–6pm.

WOVEN textile artist, Jennifer Robertson, has installed “Crystal Imperfections as Agents of Deformation”, a dialogue with Prof Ian Jackson’s scientific research, produced under the ANU Vice-Chancellor’s College Artist Fellows Scheme. The work may be seen in the Research School of Earth Sciences, Jaeger 1 Seminar Room, 142 Mills Road, Acton, which is open during business hours. Visitors need to go first to the reception area of the Research School of Earth Sciences.

A RARE collection, which features 52 portraits of British street people will be on display for the first time in “Dempsey’s People: a folio of British street portraits 1824-1844”. Curated by David Hansen, the exhibition will bring together 51 works painted by little-known itinerant portraitist, John Dempsey. National Portrait Gallery, King Edward Terrace, Parkes, from 10am–5pm daily, to October 22.

“EX Machina”, curated By Alexander Boynes, with works by Nicci Haynes, Brian McNamara, Stelarc, Pia Van Gelder and Arthur Wicks, considers the role of the physical machine as artwork, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday until November 11.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission. THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

“OAKVALE” is an exhibition of paintings on silk by Carole Osmotherly, inspired by “Oakvale”, a private garden in Canberra. At the Kyeema Gallery, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village, to October 15, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

