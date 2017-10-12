Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

THE Confluence Festival of India is coming to Canberra Theatre Centre, with Bollywood Dance Workshops, Rajasthani Folk Music (The Kutle Khan Project) and a celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The festival will run from October 14 to 15. Program details and bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Goulburn Toyota Gundaroo Music Festival is the vision of local musician Scott Windsor who died from Motor Neurone Disease in April 2015. The festival will bring music-lovers together to enjoy non-stop entertainment on Saturday, October 14, from 10am-10pm, with the fireworks display at 8.30pm. All proceeds go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association NSW. Details and bookings to gundaroomusicfestival.com

Talk:

FRIENDS of the ANU Classics Museum has a lecture by Frances Muecke on “Looking for Pompey’s Theatre”, at the Larry Sitsky Room, ANU School of Music, from 6.30pm, Thursday, October 12. Pre-lecture drinks will be served in the Classics Museum, AD Hope building, ANU, from 5.30pm.

MUSE Café has “Question Time”, a conversation with Federal MP, Linda Burney, at the East Hotel, Kingston, from 3pm-4pm this Sunday, October 15. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au/events

“SPRINGTIME Stories” is an afternoon of stories suitable for adults and older children, with music, by Lawrence De Costa and Harrison Whalan, presented by the ACT Storytellers Guild at Kangara Waters Community Centre, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, from 2.30pm on Sunday, October 15. Bookings to 0407 410374.

Workshops and classes:

SHORT+Sweet Canberra’s writing workshop will be held this weekend, October 13-15, with intensive workshops providing written feedback on scripts and testing how writers’ words will work on stage. The process will be led by Canberra’s Short+Sweet festival director Trevar Alan Chilver. To sign up visit shortandsweet.org

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

Arts Business:

PIANIST-composer Sally Greenaway has launched a fundraising campaign to assist in the recording of the music from her music theatre piece, “The 7 Great Inventions of the Modern Industrial Age”. To donate visit pozible.com/project/recording-7-great-inventions

M16 Artspace’s annual “Fundraiser Dinner” will be held at “Muse – Food, Wine, Books”, 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston, 7pm Tuesday, November 14. Virginia Haussegger is MC and Mark Kenny, with some his journalist mates from the Hill, has created an “Artsider” panel, which includes a pastiche of ABC TV’s “Insiders”. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

THE Churchill Trust is setting up a Churchill Fellows “Talent Bank” of possible speakers/experts on various topics. Former fellows wanting to be in the list can register at churchilltrust.com.au

“HB17” is a festival that will bring together a large group of artist-run initiatives from across Australia and New Zealand, and ANCA needs support to be there, in order to present the exhibition, “Surface World”, featuring the work of Grace Blake, Thomas Buckland, Nicci Haynes, Patrick Larmour and Cat Mueller. Donations to australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/hobiennale-arts-festival/

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery has a unique, supported residency open to Australian and international artists at all stages of their careers. In 2018 there will be three ACT based places, two national and one international place. The deadline for submissions is October 31 via info@megalo.org

DESIGN Canberra, supported by Radford College and the University of Canberra, is staging a photography competition on Instagram celebrating Canberra’s mid-century modernist architecture. To enter, follow @designcanberrafestival on Instagram and upload your photo with the hashtags #designcanberra #dcphotocomp and either #student (Years 7-12) or #open (Over 18). The competition closes on October 12.

PRIZE-winning botanical artist, Sharon Field, has set up a blog which considers ideas of “beauty” and “creativity” in botanical art and summarises what is coming up for her on the art scene. Visit sharonfield.com.au or follow her on Instagram at @sharon_field_artist

THE M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2017 is now open for entries. This prize is for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of drawing within contemporary art practice. Prizes are valued at $4800 and entries are due 5pm, Thursday, November 2, to m16artspace.com.au/opportunities-for-artists

ANCA has announced its 2018 Critic in Residence award. In partnership with “Art Monthly Australasia”, ANCA will be awarding two emerging Canberra Arts writers a stipend of $350per month for five months, a mentorship with “Art Monthly” editor Michael Fitzgerald, a 12 month subscription to Art Monthly and publishing opportunities. Applications to anca.net.au to November 1.

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Literature:

SULARI Gentill’s novel “A Dangerous Language” is the latest in her award winning Rowland Sinclair Mysteries series. She was a “Writer in Residence” at the Museum of Australian Democracy in 2015 and both the research for the novel and plot are connected to Old Parliament House. Panthera Press, RRP. $29.99

CANBERRA author Catherine McCullagh has released her new book with Big Sky Publishing, “Dancing with Deception: Love, Lies and Deceit in Occupied Paris”, which is about an Australian Nurse who joins the Red Cross hospital in WWII occupied Paris and becomes caught up between the Gestapo and Resistance. RRP. $24.99

WRITING groups connected with aussiewriters.com.au are running a competition to give emerging writers an opportunity to have their work published alongside established writers from the region. There will be both under-50s and over-50s categories. First prizewinner will have his or her story published in the new anthology, “Canberra Culture” and $200 cash, while second and third prizes involve the same publication offer and cash prizes of $100 and $50. Stories have a maximum length of 2000 words on any Canberra-related topic, which should be emailed to suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au with the heading “Canberra Culture writing competition”.

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. This Thursday’s class is “Contemporary” with Olivia Fyfe.

Film:

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au/collection/onlineexhibitions

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is celebrating 100 collections on its new website, with a 1980s special celebrating “everyone’s favourite decade – and all its excess and retro fabulousness”, at nfsa.gov.au/collection/curated/1980s.

Concerts and Gigs:

FOUR Winds presents Canberra’s Griffyn Ensemble in Concert, at The Windsong Pavilion, Barragga Bay, Bermagui, from 5pm-7pm, Friday, September 15. All welcome. Then at 2pm on Sunday, October 15, Zephyrs Jazz presents Barney McAll’s “Asio” Quintet launching its new album, “Hearing the Blood”, also at the Windsong Pavilion. Ticketed event. Bookings to http://fourwinds.com.au

HISTORICAL keyboardist, Neal Peres Da Costa, joins The Australian Haydn Ensemble to complete its cycle of Beethoven’s piano concertos in chamber format, with Beethoven’s masterpiece Piano Concerto No. 5 “The Emperor” at The Great Hall, University House, from 7pm, Thursday, October 12. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or at the door.

A benefit concert by Carl Rafferty to raise funds for a new sound system for the ANU Drill Hall Gallery will feature the rhythmic innovations of Ragtime by Scott Joplin, Eric Satie and Igor Stravinsky. At the Drill Hall, 6.30pm for 7pm, Thursday, October 12.

SINGER-songwriter Fred Smith may be a true blue Canberran, but his new album “Great” is a rollicking hayride through American history, politics and “pathologies”. Accompanied by Liz Frencham on double bass, Carl Pannuzzo on drums and piano, and one or two other “eminent sidemen” Smith is embarking on a national tour, and will perform at the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, this Friday, October 13. Bookings to 6295 9853 or tickets at the door.

POET and hip-hop artist, Luka Lesson is joined by Kahl Wallis with their brand of “defiant world hip-hop”, at the Nishi Playhouse, NewActon, 8pm, Saturday 14 October 14. Bookings to canberralesson.eventbrite.com.au or at the door.

PERTH muso/storyteller Peter Bibby has just announced a tour in celebration of his new single, “Medicine”, at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm, Thursday, October 12. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Piss Weak Karaoke, Thursday, October 12 at 9pm; “Friday 13th Fiesta” with Funkytrop, Rumblr and Triply Friday, October 13 at 8pm; and The King Hits, Royal Chant and DJ Bo Loserr, Saturday, October 14 at 9pm.

THE Open School of Music’s “Top Acts” offers two streams of study in classical music tutored by ANU staff. Now young students from the programs will perform at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm on Sunday, October 15. Free, but registration is essential to hcourt.gov.au

Theatre:

“LOVE is in the Air”, “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps”, and “Time After Time” are just some of the songs that will be danced to in “Strictly Ballroom the Musical” when Canberra Philharmonic Society’s production of Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of the movie, directed by Chris Baldock, takes the stage at Erindale Theatre from October 12-30, bookings to philo.org.au

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s spring production, “versions of us”, is an all-Canberra affair. The playwright is Emily Sheehan, born and bred in Canberra, and it’s co-directed by talented locals, Jamie Winbank and Jess Baker with a team of actors aged 13 to 16. “versions of us”, Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 7pm, October 12 -14, 2pm, October 14. Bookings to cytc.net

DRAMATIC Productions presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, at Gungahlin College Theatre, 23 Gozzard Street, Gungahlin, to October 21. Bookings to stagecenta.com or 6253 1454.

IN The Street Theatre’s “Under Sedation: Canberra verse remixed” director Adele Chynoweth has taken the title from a poem by A.D.Hope, and with movement director Emma Strapps, actors Ben Drysdale and Ruth Pieloor, and designers Imogen Keen, Shoeb Ahmad and Linda Buck, created an in-the-round production honouring Canberra poets from the 1940s to the present. The Street Theatre, to October 14. Booking to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

Exhibitions:

AN exhibition of work by the cultural community of Balgo Hills, WA, such as Lucy Loomoo, Nora Wompi, Helicopter Joe Tjungurrayi and Ninie Nanala, will be held in aid of Hartley Lifecare in the East Space Gallery on Lake Burley Griffin (the former NGA Contemporary) next to Water’s Edge Restaurant. There will be two events: a free art collectors evening with wine and music at 6pm, Thursday, October 12; and an art evening with Indigenous performers at 6pm Friday, October 13. All welcome.

CANBERRA’S newest “gallery of small things” is focussing on “the little things in life that make us happy”. First up are 27 works by Greg Daly, Janet DeBoos, Joanne Searle, Hsin-Yi Yang, Fran Romano, Amanda Small, Anna Calluori Holcombe and Ben Carter. The opening exhibition, “3 Cubed” is based around the number three and will run from 27 Wade Street, Watson, until October 30 after “33 days”.

THE Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens have their Photographic Group Annual Exhibition, “Exposed”, at the ANBG Visitors centre to October 22.

ARTIST and painting teacher, Michael Winters, once made an honorary citizen of the island of Leros in Greece, for his art activities, is wandering again, this time to the Orange Regional Gallery, where his new exhibition “Dissected by Time and Space.” will run from October 14 to December 20/

CANBERRA ceramic artist Jo Victoria has drawn together her two academic disciplines, anthropology and fine art to present an exhibition of raw ceramic artistry in her new solo show “Whispering Earth” opening at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore from 3pm-5pm on Friday, October 7. All welcome, and running to November 12.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has its Gallery Painters and Members’ exhibition on show at the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place Queanbeyan, under the bridge on the Queanbeyan Riverbank, until October 27.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

THE Tin Shed Art Group, Jenny Adams, Noelle Bell, Joan Costanzo, Ken Miller, Manuel Pfeiffer, Alan Pomeroy, Mort Schipp, Peggy Spratt, Tricia Wheatstone and Delene White, are offering a selection of recent works at bargain prices to those attending the coming exhibition “Chaos to Cohesion” at The Link Exhibition Space, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, (Adjacent to Strathnairn Arts Association) until October 26, daily, 9am-5pm.

FRENCH-Australian Painter Marc Rambeau will be holding an exhibition, “Australia’s Red Landscapes”, at the Alliance Française, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, to October 16, Monday to Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday 9am-5pm.

“DOMBROVSKIS: Journeys into the Wild” celebrates the work of the Tasmanian photographer Peter Dombrovskis, whose Rock Island Bend image helped to January 30, daily.

BILK Gallery for contemporary metal and glass has Bin Dixon-Ward’s “Connections and The Captains Daughter”, a collection of contemporary jewellery that draws a connection between historic artefacts, contemporary jewellery, digital technologies and her experience of life at sea, using 3D printing and 3D modelling software. At the gallery in Palmerston Lane, Manuka, to October 14.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of 28 portraits by Nicholas Harding includes three works from the collection and 25 works on loan, now at Gallery One, NPG, to November 6.

STRATHNAIRN has “Sculptural Emanations”, an exhibition by local mixed media artists Janice Laurent and Lex Sorrentino, along with “Emuly, the Gathering Emu” by Angela Pisciotta in the Gallery and Homestead, Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 8am-2pm, to October 16.

CANBERRA Glassworks’ “Honouring Cultures” Artist in Residence, Treahna Hamm, will be in the Engine Room during her residency. This residency brings Indigenous artists together through glass.

M16 Artspace at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, has the following exhibitions running until October 15: “Self ID”, where artists Tilly Davey, Lee Grant and Blaide Lallemand explore different forms of self-identity with the residents of Ainslie Village; “Templum”, Michele England’s retablos, altars, objects and assemblages interlaced with sound and projections; “Amplified”, Andrea McCuaig’s body of work that addresses themes of dance and gestural painting; and in Chutespace, “Mince My Words”, where Naomi Taylor Royds squeezes language through a simple kitchen utensil. Each exhibition is from 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday until October 15.

“NEIL Roberts: chances with glass” is an exhibition focusing on the much-missed late artist’s relationship with glass as “object, medium and signifier”. Curated by Barbara Campbell and Jane Cush, it runs at Canberra Glassworks until October 15.

“JUDE Rae, A Space of Measured Light”, is the newest exhibition at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery. The exhibition runs at Kingsley Street, Acton, until October 15, from 10am–5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

NANCY Sever Gallery has painter Arryn Snowball with his latest exhibition, “Square Sun”. “I’d like my painting to be a place to hover between awareness of being and loss of being,” he says. At 4/6 Kennedy Street Kingston, October 15, Wednesday to Sunday 11am–6pm.

WOVEN textile artist, Jennifer Robertson, has installed “Crystal Imperfections as Agents of Deformation”, a dialogue with Prof Ian Jackson’s scientific research, produced under the ANU Vice-Chancellor’s College Artist Fellows Scheme. The work may be seen in the Research School of Earth Sciences, Jaeger 1 Seminar Room, 142 Mills Road, Acton, which is open during business hours. Visitors need to go first to the reception area of the Research School of Earth Sciences.

A RARE collection, which features 52 portraits of British street people will be on display for the first time in “Dempsey’s People: a folio of British street portraits 1824-1844”. Curated by David Hansen, the exhibition will bring together 51 works painted by little-known itinerant portraitist, John Dempsey. National Portrait Gallery, King Edward Terrace, Parkes, from 10am–5pm daily, to October 22.

“EX Machina”, curated By Alexander Boynes, with works by Nicci Haynes, Brian McNamara, Stelarc, Pia Van Gelder and Arthur Wicks, considers the role of the physical machine as artwork, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday until November 11.

WORKS by painter/printmaker Pamela Griffith and sculptor/carver Silvio Apponyi are in the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. The show continues until December 10.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission. THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre’s September suite of exhibitions is as follows: In the “TRACESII” Open Exhibition, artists from throughout Australia have responded to the theme of speaking to their sense of place, their connection to it, their stories and memories they have gathered, all in A5 format; “LESSON” by Sean Davey features a selection of images made by the students and by Davey when he spent six weeks at Dunlop-Charnwood School as part of the ArtsACT Artists-in-Schools program; and in the International Tenants Day 2017 shows, “People, Pets, Place”, Canberra renters have been invited to reflect on their personal histories of home. At 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen, to October 15.

CRAFT ACT’s Annual Members Exhibition, “City of Design”, features work by over 50 member artists in many media. At Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building.

ANIMAL photography by members of Instagrammers Canberra — @igerscanberra — is opening at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. “Feathers, Fur and Fins” features 20 digital photographic prints, ranging from close-up to abstract and showcasing a variety of species. After a call-out to the #IgersCanberra community, the project received 300 submissions worthy of exhibition. The show runs to October 28.

CANBERRA Potters’ Members exhibition will be at Watson Art Centre, Aspinall St, Watson until November 3, 10am-4pm Thursday to Sunday.

“OAKVALE” is an exhibition of paintings on silk by Carole Osmotherly, inspired by “Oakvale”, a private garden in Canberra. At the Kyeema Gallery, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village, to October 15, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

