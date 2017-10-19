Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

THE flowers have been cut, but now the inaugural Floriade Fringe is kicking off in Haig Park, Braddon, with three days of “an alternative utopian environment where experimentation is the norm”. The site is dotted by caravans and containers, much of them the work of the travelling festival, “The Village”. Dance, music, theatre, food and fun will be served up from 5pm-11pm, Thursday, October 19, 5pm-1am, Friday, October 20 and 1pm–1am, Saturday, October 21. Entry by donation (all donations go to the artists and performers) but there are some ticketed shows too. All details at floriadeaustralia.com/fringe/

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council is hosting the 11th annual Arts Trail this weekend, with more than 30 venues participating this year, offering visitors the opportunity to meet the region’s artists first hand and discover their creative spaces. Most but not all venues are open from 10am–4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22. You can “choose your own adventure” by visiting visitqueanbeyan.com.au/qprc-arts-trail-2017

A COUNTERPART to the National Film and Sound Archive’s popular “Vinyl Lounge” is the inaugural “Cassette Lounge”. NFSA asks: “Do you still have those mix tapes you made as a tortured teen?” – bring them along. NFSA Theatrette, NFSA, Acton, 6pm-8pm, Thursday, October 19, unticketed event.

MUSE Café has “Giving up the Good Girl”, featuring Rosanna Beatrice Stevens, Shu-Ling Chua and Louise Taylor. East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm, Sunday, October 22. Bookings musecanberra.com.au/events/

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

NIGEL McRae, host at Smith’s Alternative on Alinga Street, Civic, is keen to have more classical musicians take advantage of his “Classical Capers” open mic sessions. The next one will be from 7pm–9pm on December 13. Sign up at smithsalternative.com

THE Nature Conservancy Australia Photo Competition aims to inspire Australians to engage with nature through photography, and celebrate Australia’s natural beauty. Competition categories include landscape, wildlife, water and urban. Entries can still be submitted to natureaustralia.org.au/photo until October 27. The prize pool has increased, with more than $8000 in prizes to be won.

M16 Artspace is seeking someone with deep knowledge and a keen appreciation of the visual arts scene in Canberra and nationally to become exhibitions and promotions coordinator, 18 hours per week. Applications are due by 5pm, Friday, October 27. Visit m16artspace.com.au or phone 6295 9438.

“HB17” is a festival that will bring together a large group of artist-run initiatives from across Australia and New Zealand, and ANCA needs support to be there, in order to present the exhibition, “Surface World”, featuring the work of Grace Blake, Thomas Buckland, Nicci Haynes, Patrick Larmour and Cat Mueller. Donations to australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/hobiennale-arts-festival/

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery has a unique, supported residency open to Australian and international artists at all stages of their careers. In 2018 there will be three ACT based places, two national and one international place. The deadline for submissions is October 31 via info@megalo.org

ROBIN Davidson’s theatre company, Rebus, will develop an interactive “Forum Theatre” performance about where things can go wrong when people with disabilities want to participate in or use the services of community organisations. They need your responses by December 3. Fill out the survey at questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?id=5788264 or visit rebustheatre.com or phone 0403 815784.

THE M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2017 is now open for entries. This prize is for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of drawing within contemporary art practice. Prizes are valued at $4800 and entries are due 5pm, Thursday, November 2, to m16artspace.com.au/opportunities-for-artists

JULIA Landford’s new Canberra NatureArt Lab is at M16 Artspace, in Griffith, Canberra. Courses and workshops start in October, bookings are now open through the website www.natureartlab.com.au

ANCA has announced its 2018 Critic in Residence award. In partnership with “Art Monthly Australasia”, ANCA will be awarding two emerging Canberra Arts writers a stipend of $350per month for five months, a mentorship with “Art Monthly” editor Michael Fitzgerald, a 12 month subscription to Art Monthly and publishing opportunities. Applications to anca.net.au to November 1.

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

A FELLOWSHIP presentation by the Library’s 2017 Creative Arts Fellow in Australian writing, Michelle Aung Thin, will be held at the National Library of Australia at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 19, in which she explores her creative process of writing a semi-autobiographical novel that explores the experience of an exile, raised in cosmopolitan Rangoon, returning to contemporary Myanmar.

SULARI Gentill’s novel “A Dangerous Language” is the latest in her award winning Rowland Sinclair Mysteries series. She was a “Writer in Residence” at the Museum of Australian Democracy in 2015 and both the research for the novel and plot are connected to Old Parliament House. Panthera Press, RRP. $29.99

CANBERRA author Catherine McCullagh has released her new book with Big Sky Publishing, “Dancing with Deception: Love, Lies and Deceit in Occupied Paris”, which is about an Australian Nurse who joins the Red Cross hospital in WWII occupied Paris and becomes caught up between the Gestapo and Resistance. RRP. $24.99

WRITING groups connected with aussiewriters.com.au are running a competition to give emerging writers an opportunity to have their work published alongside established writers from the region. There will be both under-50s and over-50s categories. First prize-winner will have his or her story published in the new anthology, “Canberra Culture” and $200 cash, while second and third prizes involve the same publication offer and cash prizes of $100 and $50. Stories have a maximum length of 2000 words on any Canberra-related topic, which should be emailed to suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au with the heading “Canberra Culture writing competition”.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. This Thursday’s class will be “Lyrical” with Genevieve Chan.

ANIME, romance, and comedy will feature when the 21st Japanese Film Festival comes to the Dendy Cinemas to October 22. The closing film is “Radiance”, a love story in which a writer who composes audio guides of films made for the visually impaired meets a once celebrated photographer who is slowly losing his eyesight. Bookings to japanesefilmfestival.net

THE 24th Greek Film and Food Festival celebrates all things Greek with the latest Greek flicks showing and a brand-new food element. Closing night features Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2017 psychological thriller, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Palace Electric Cinemas, NewActon, October 19-22. Program details at greekfilmfestival.com.au and bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au/collection/onlineexhibitions

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is celebrating 100 collections on its new website, with a 1980s special celebrating “everyone’s favourite decade – and all its excess and retro fabulousness”, at nfsa.gov.au/collection/curated/1980s.

“EVEN more things you shouldn’t do on a bassoon”… The third and final recital in David Whitbread’s bassoon series, features an all-new program of professional backing from rock, swing and jazz combos, the opera, film soundtracks, pianists, pipe organists and orchestras – and the bassoon plays all the characters in a Broadway musical. Entry by donation of a note at the door to support StreetSwags.org

THE ANU School of Music is presenting two concerts featuring recent appointees to the School. Pianist Sonya Lifschitz presents a 65 minute “audio-visual epic”, Robert Davidson’s “Stalin’s Piano”, in the Larry Sitsky Recital Room at 7pm on October 19, and forte pianist Mike Cheng-Yu Lee presents “Mozart: The complete sonatas (i)” also in the Sitsky room, at 7pm, on Monday, October 23. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

ANGELIC harp music from Meriel Owen is promised in the Young Music Society’s s next “Sunday Afternoon Music by Lake Ginninderra”, at Belconnen Arts Centre, 2.30pm– 3.30pm, October 22, free event, families welcome.

PETE Wild’s “Calm” album launch concert will see Wild joined by the Only Ones at the Windsong Pavilion, Barragga Bay, Bermagui at 3pm on Saturday 21 October. Opening the show will be the folk-pop sounds of the Elegant Aliens, a Candelo family ensemble, featuring the singing of John Fitzmaurice, accompanied by harp, cello and guitar. Doors open at 2pm.

THE SNOWDROPPERS’ “We’re Calling It Quits Tour” means what the title says. To celebrate their 10th anniversary and say farewell they’ll be playing “Too Late to Pray” and a selection of other favourites. Transit Bar, Akuna Street, Civic, Saturday, October 21. Bookings to moshtix.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: “Piss Weak Karaoke”, 9pm, Thursday, October 19; “Flickertail”, “Palace Revolution” and “Sally Chican”, 9pm, Friday, October 20; and “The Bottlers”, “Semen & Garfuckel” and “Billy Puntton”, Saturday, October 21.

YORTA Yorta singer/songwriter Benny Walker, winner of the “Best Aboriginal Act of the Year” at 2016’s The Age Music Victoria Awards, is on a solo tour titled “Wine Women & Soul” and will play in a cabaret style at Smiths Alternative this Sunday, October 22. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

EAGLES tribute band Desperado won the 2015 ACE Award for The Best Tribute Show. They’re coming to Queanbeyan this weekend with songs like the audience are treated to hits like “Hotel California”, “Tequila Sunrise” and hits from their latest Album “Long Road out of Eden”. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, Saturday, October 21. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

U3A Warrani Chorale choir of senior women’s voices from the University of the Third Age will celebrate its 20th Anniversary of community singing this weekend. The celebration will include reminiscences with retired members, a small concert, and tributes to Pixie Grey who founded the chorale with Barbara Hall. Uniting Church, Denman Street, Yarralumla, 5.30pm, Saturday, October 21, tickets at door.

THE Eighth annual “Come Alive” Festival of Museum Theatre features original Canberra plays by college and school students. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, October 23-28, lunchtime performances are free but bookings advised to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

SUBSCRIPTION bookings for The Canberra Theatre Centre’s “Collected Works 2018” are now open, canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“LOVE is in the Air”, “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps”, and “Time After Time” are just some of the songs that will be danced to in “Strictly Ballroom the Musical” when Canberra Philharmonic Society’s production of Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of the movie, directed by Chris Baldock, takes the stage at Erindale Theatre until October 30, bookings to philo.org.au

DRAMATIC Productions presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, at Gungahlin College Theatre, 23 Gozzard Street, Gungahlin, to October 21. Bookings to stagecenta.com or 6253 1454.

BUDDING Theatre is looking for men and women of all ages (18-90!) to perform new comic monologues, children and youth for “The Christmas Channel”, both to run at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre in December. Email submissions@buddingtheatre.com to express interest and send a CV or outline of experience.

THE NGA’s summer exhibition “Hyper Real” consists of 50 works in sculpture and video art by 32 artists, varying from the huge “Pregnant woman” by Ron Mueck to Patricia Piccininni’s fragile hybrid babies. National Gallery of Australia, October 20 February 18, 2018. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

“TRIPTYCH” is an exhibition by three artists who share common interests in art, motherhood and life’s journey. The artists each work in different media but share a similar philosophy about artmaking and the importance of art in each of their lives. Strathnairn Homestead Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, October 19 – November 12.

“OLD Eagle” is an exhibition marking a milestone for Kate Vassallo and James Lieutenant, in which the pair’s collaborative work will be exhibited alongside their individual studio practices. The title refers to the Dulux suite of greys, which they will together use to create a wall painting in the Megalo Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. The opening is at 6pm this Thursday, October 19, then the show continues Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm until November 11. All welcome.

“GLOW” is Kate Bender’s second solo exhibition at X Gallery in Bungendore, and continues her exploration of the representation of light in bold and luminous abstract paintings. 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore until December 4.

CANBERRA’S newest “gallery of small things” is focussing on “the little things in life that make us happy”. First up are 27 works by Greg Daly, Janet DeBoos, Joanne Searle, Hsin-Yi Yang, Fran Romano, Amanda Small, Anna Calluori Holcombe and Ben Carter. The opening exhibition, “3 Cubed” is based around the number three and will run at 27 Wade Street, Watson, until October 30 after “33 days”.

THE Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens have their Photographic Group Annual Exhibition, “Exposed”, at the ANBG Visitors centre to October 22.

ARTIST and painting teacher, Michael Winters, once made an honorary citizen of the island of Leros in Greece, for his art activities, is wandering again, this time to the Orange Regional Gallery, where his unusual exhibition of three-dimensional landscapes, “Dissected by Time and Space”, will run to December 20.

“PRECIPICE” is a solo exhibition of new work by Annika Romeyn, which began with a Bathurst Regional Gallery Hill End Residency spent walking and drawing outdoors in Golden Gully. Romeyn has created a series of large-scale prints that present minute details within the landscape in monumental scale. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until October 22. At 2pm on Saturday, October 21, Holly Downes and Chris Stone from the String Contingent will perform a musical response to the exhibition.

CANBERRA ceramic artist Jo Victoria has drawn together her two academic disciplines, anthropology and fine art to present an exhibition of raw ceramic artistry in her new solo show “Whispering Earth” opening at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore to November 12.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

A DOUBLE-bill exhibition with works by Chrystal Rimmer’s “Famiglia: Oh Holy Father” and Sacha Pola’s “Legendary”, opens in Nishi Gallery at 6pm on Friday, October 20, all welcome, then runs to November 26.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has its Gallery Painters and Members’ exhibition on show at the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place Queanbeyan, under the bridge on the Queanbeyan Riverbank, until October 27.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

THE Tin Shed Art Group, Jenny Adams, Noelle Bell, Joan Costanzo, Ken Miller, Manuel Pfeiffer, Alan Pomeroy, Mort Schipp, Peggy Spratt, Tricia Wheatstone and Delene White, are offering a selection of recent works at bargain prices to those attending the coming exhibition “Chaos to Cohesion” at The Link Exhibition Space, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, (Adjacent to Strathnairn Arts Association) until October 26, daily, 9am-5pm.

FRENCH-Australian Painter Marc Rambeau will be holding an exhibition, “Australia’s Red Landscapes”, at the Alliance Française, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, to October 16, Monday to Thursday, 9am-7.30pm and Friday 9am-5pm.

“DOMBROVSKIS: Journeys into the Wild” celebrates the work of the Tasmanian photographer Peter Dombrovskis, whose Rock Island Bend image helped to January 30, daily.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of 28 portraits by Nicholas Harding includes three works from the collection and 25 works on loan, now at Gallery One, NPG, to November 6.

STRATHNAIRN has “Sculptural Emanations”, an exhibition by local mixed media artists Janice Laurent and Lex Sorrentino, along with “Emuly, the Gathering Emu” by Angela Pisciotta in the Gallery and Homestead, Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 8am-2pm, to October 16.

CANBERRA Glassworks’ “Honouring Cultures” Artist in Residence, Treahna Hamm, will be in the Engine Room during her residency. This residency brings Indigenous artists together through glass.

WOVEN textile artist, Jennifer Robertson, has installed “Crystal Imperfections as Agents of Deformation”, a dialogue with Prof Ian Jackson’s scientific research, produced under the ANU Vice-Chancellor’s College Artist Fellows Scheme. The work may be seen in the Research School of Earth Sciences, Jaeger 1 Seminar Room, 142 Mills Road, Acton, which is open during business hours. Visitors need to go first to the reception area of the Research School of Earth Sciences.

A RARE collection, which features 52 portraits of British street people will be on display for the first time in “Dempsey’s People: a folio of British street portraits 1824-1844”. Curated by David Hansen, the exhibition will bring together 51 works painted by little-known itinerant portraitist, John Dempsey. National Portrait Gallery, King Edward Terrace, Parkes, from 10am–5pm daily, to October 22.

“EX Machina”, curated By Alexander Boynes, with works by Nicci Haynes, Brian McNamara, Stelarc, Pia Van Gelder and Arthur Wicks, considers the role of the physical machine as artwork, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday until November 11.

WORKS by painter/printmaker Pamela Griffith and sculptor/carver Silvio Apponyi are in the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. The show continues until December 10.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission. THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

CRAFT ACT’s Annual Members Exhibition, “City of Design”, features work by over 50 member artists in many media. At Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building.

ANIMAL photography by members of Instagrammers Canberra — @igerscanberra — is opening at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. “Feathers, Fur and Fins” features 20 digital photographic prints, ranging from close-up to abstract and showcasing a variety of species. After a call-out to the #IgersCanberra community, the project received 300 submissions worthy of exhibition. The show runs to October 28.

CANBERRA Potters’ Members exhibition will be at Watson Art Centre, Aspinall St, Watson until November 3, 10am-4pm Thursday to Sunday.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

